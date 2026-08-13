Innovaccer and Mastek Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Agentic Healthcare AI to Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations Across the US, UK, EU, and Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer, the autonomous operations platform for healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership with Mastek, a global digital, cloud and AI services company with more than four decades of experience delivering large-scale healthcare and public sector technology programs. With this partnership, Mastek joins Innovaccer's Platinum GSI program, becoming one of our valued partners in a growing cohort of global systems integrators that have independently committed to Gravity as their platform of choice for large-scale healthcare AI transformation. The partnership pairs Innovaccer's healthcare AI platform with Mastek's established delivery presence across the US, UK, Europe, and Middle East, creating a combined go-to-market capability designed to bring autonomous healthcare operations to healthcare and life sciences organizations where local delivery credibility and institutional relationships determine whether technology investments succeed or stall.

Innovaccer welcomes Mastek to its Platinum GSI program, pairing Mastek's four decades of global delivery expertise with Innovaccer's autonomous healthcare platform to speed international deployment. Share

You can learn more about the partnership here.

Founded in 1982 and one of the first publicly listed IT company on the National Stock Exchange India, Mastek operates more than 4,700 specialists across 40 countries. Mastek is a trusted AI, Data, Digital and Cloud transformation partner with 275+ global Healthcare and Life Sciences customers across providers, payers, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and public health organizations. Mastek combines a 96% client retention rate with decades of trusted expertise to deliver long-term value through continuous innovation. That institutional track record with government health authorities is not something a new entrant can replicate quickly. For Innovaccer, Mastek's global delivery network solves a market-access problem that platform quality alone cannot. For Mastek, the partnership provides a purpose-built, Best in KLAS healthcare AI platform that extends the value it delivers to clients without the time and cost of building one internally.

Under the expanded partnership, Mastek will deploy and localize Innovaccer's full suite of healthcare AI applications across new and existing markets. Innovaccer's healthcare data and AI foundation will provide the interoperability, governance, and agent infrastructure on which each deployment runs, with capabilities spanning agentic revenue cycle management across prior authorization, coding, and denials; population health and value-based care programs; and payer performance across Stars ratings, risk adjustment, and utilization management. Across patient access and contact center operations, Mastek's transformation expertise, spanning platform migration, digital front door, AI-based chat, and conversational agent deployment, will combine with Innovaccer's omnichannel AI agents for scheduling and referrals, giving health systems and payers a fully integrated patient access capability that runs on a unified clinical and financial data layer. Together, the suite covers the administrative and operational workflows that consume the largest share of healthcare's capacity, and that are most amenable to autonomous operation at scale.

Umang Nahata, CEO, Mastek, said, “Healthcare organizations need AI that is simple, trusted and built on connected data. Our Platinum partnership with Innovaccer strengthens Mastek’s ability to help customers turn healthcare data into actionable intelligence and accelerates our journey to become a leading AI transformation partner for the healthcare industry."

"When leading healthcare-focused global systems integrators independently choose to build their delivery practices around Gravity, it tells the market that this platform is trusted to carry the most complex, high-stakes healthcare transformation programs in the world. Mastek joining our Platinum GSI program is a validation of that, and it gives us something we could not build quickly on our own — four decades of institutional relationships with health systems and governments across three continents. Together, we are bringing autonomous healthcare operations to markets where the ambition has always been there and the right platform and delivery partner have not been until now." said Abhinav Shashank, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovaccer.

The expanded partnership with Mastek marks a significant step in Innovaccer's international growth strategy, building on its established presence across the US and Middle East to extend its autonomous healthcare operations platform into the UK and Europe, markets where the structural pressures on health systems and governments are equally acute and the appetite for AI-driven transformation is growing rapidly. Recently, Innovaccer was named a leader in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Healthcare Provider Industry Cloud Platforms.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of close to 5,000 employees. Through its “Lead with AI” approach, Mastek integrates intelligence across its solutions and operations, enabling organizations to accelerate transformation using ethical, scalable, and domain-driven AI adoption. Mastek partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. Mastek is committed to driving innovation by developing a strong ecosystem of startups, academia, and IPs. With its core values of trust, value, and velocity, the company empowers 400+ active customers to transform their business in the evolving tech landscape. Mastek has always been a solutions-focused and relationship-centric company, valuing both employees and clients. With its humane approach, Mastek fosters growth through sustainable goals, high ethical standards, and responsible governance.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer makes healthcare operations autonomous, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Autonomy Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.