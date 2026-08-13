-

Informative Research Joins FICO Mortgage Direct License Program

Strategic partnership advances industry efforts to lower costs and improve access to FICO® Scores for mortgage lenders

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) today announced that Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verifications solutions to the lending community, has joined the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program.

Informative Research joins FICO Mortgage Direct License Program, advancing efforts to lower costs and improve access to FICO Scores for lenders

Share

The FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program gives participating tri-merge resellers the ability to generate and deliver FICO® Scores to lenders, bringing choice, greater transparency and pricing flexibility to the mortgage lending process. Informative Research's participation in this strategic partnership expands the program's growing network of industry partners – all dedicated to helping lenders access trusted credit risk insights and navigate the changing market.

“As a technology platform company, Informative Research is focused on giving lenders flexible access to the data, technology and decisioning solutions they need to serve borrowers more effectively,” said Matthew Orlando, president of Informative Research. “Our participation in the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program expands the options available through our platform and is another example of how we continue to incorporate new capabilities and industry innovations that enhance the lender and borrower experience.”

Informative Research joins a growing network of mortgage industry providers participating in the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program, which now accounts for 73.1% of total mortgage reseller volume.

"Demand for the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program continues to grow because lenders recognize the opportunity for significant cost savings and greater flexibility in how they access FICO Scores," said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. "Informative Research's participation is another important milestone as FICO works to make those benefits available more broadly across the market."

A formal update will be provided once the solution is commercially available. For more information on the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program, visit https://www.ficoscore.com/mortgagedirectlicense.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@FICO.com

Industry:

FICO

NYSE:FICO
Release Summary
Informative Research joins FICO Mortgage Direct License Program, advancing efforts to lower costs and improve access to FICO Scores for lenders
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$FICO

Contacts

Media Contact
press@FICO.com

Social Media Profiles
FICO Facebook
FICO LinkedIn
FICO Blog
FICO Newsroom
FICO Podcast
FICO X
FICO YouTube
More News From FICO

FICO Announces Earnings of $10.45 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2026

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Results Net income for the quarter totaled $237.2 million, or $10.45 per share, versus $181.8 million, or $7.40 per share, in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $380.4 million versus $286.2 million in the prior year period. Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Non-GAA...

FICO Score 10T Adoption Momentum Surpasses 70 Mortgage Lenders

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO Score 10T adoption surpasses 70 mortgage lenders, reflecting growing demand for the industry's most predictive credit score....

FICO Honors Tech Mahindra for Bold Solution Tackling India's E-Commerce Returns Crisis

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) has announced that Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has been named one of the winners of its second annual Global System Integrator (GSI) Partner Hackathon. Held at FICO's Bengaluru campus, the event invited leading GSI partners to compete in building real-world solutions to complex financial challenges using...
Back to Newsroom