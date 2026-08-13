BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) today announced that Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verifications solutions to the lending community, has joined the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program.

Informative Research joins FICO Mortgage Direct License Program, advancing efforts to lower costs and improve access to FICO Scores for lenders Share

The FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program gives participating tri-merge resellers the ability to generate and deliver FICO® Scores to lenders, bringing choice, greater transparency and pricing flexibility to the mortgage lending process. Informative Research's participation in this strategic partnership expands the program's growing network of industry partners – all dedicated to helping lenders access trusted credit risk insights and navigate the changing market.

“As a technology platform company, Informative Research is focused on giving lenders flexible access to the data, technology and decisioning solutions they need to serve borrowers more effectively,” said Matthew Orlando, president of Informative Research. “Our participation in the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program expands the options available through our platform and is another example of how we continue to incorporate new capabilities and industry innovations that enhance the lender and borrower experience.”

Informative Research joins a growing network of mortgage industry providers participating in the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program, which now accounts for 73.1% of total mortgage reseller volume.

"Demand for the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program continues to grow because lenders recognize the opportunity for significant cost savings and greater flexibility in how they access FICO Scores," said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. "Informative Research's participation is another important milestone as FICO works to make those benefits available more broadly across the market."

A formal update will be provided once the solution is commercially available. For more information on the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program, visit https://www.ficoscore.com/mortgagedirectlicense.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

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