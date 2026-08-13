AS Watson Expands Partnership With NCR Voyix Through Global Voyix Commerce Platform Agreement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced a new multi-year enterprise agreement with AS Watson, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, to expand their technology partnership.

The multi-year agreement will bring the Voyix Commerce Platform, including POS, self-checkout, loyalty and managed services, to select AS Watson brands and markets across Europe and Asia. Share

Under the agreement, AS Watson will adopt the Voyix Commerce Platform, deploying Voyix POS, self-checkout, loyalty and managed services across select retail brands and markets in Europe and Asia, including Watsons in Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines; Superdrug and Savers in the U.K.; Kruidvat in the Netherlands; and Drogas in Latvia. The deployment supports AS Watson’s mission to deliver exceptional O+O (Offline plus Online) shopping experiences while advancing its long-term technology strategy.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in the evolution of AS Watson’s retail technology landscape. By adopting the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, we are creating a modern, scalable and cloud-native foundation that will help our brands deliver exceptional customer experience while accelerating innovation across our global operations. NCR Voyix understands the growth requirements of AS Watson and has proven to be a valued strategic partner. Together, we are building the platform that will support the next phase of our O+O growth and retail transformation journey.” Gerrit-Jan Steenbergen, Group Retail Technology Director, AS Watson.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding global relationship with AS Watson and support its efforts to enhance and deliver more connected experiences across brands, geographies and customer touchpoints,” said Darren Wilson, President, Retail and Payments, NCR Voyix. “This agreement reflects the growing value of integrated commerce solutions that help enterprise retailers connect O+O capabilities, simplify complex operations and accelerate innovation.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide. Learn more at ncrvoyix.com

About AS Watson Group

Established in 1841, AS Watson Group is one of the world's longest-standing and most recognised retail companies with roots in Asia. Today, the company operates over 17,000 stores across 12 retail brands in 31 markets, employing 130,000 people globally. This makes AS Watson Group the largest international health and beauty retailer in the world.

In the fiscal year 2025, AS Watson Group reported revenue of over US$26 billion. The company's technology-enabled O+O (Offline plus Online) platforms serve over 6 billion shoppers annually, seamlessly integrating physical and digital retail experiences.

AS Watson Group supported over 180 charitable and non-profit organisations every year, dedicating over 40,000 hours of volunteer work to serve over 370,000 people in need in our operating markets.

AS Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has four core businesses ‐ ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

Please visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/ for more information.