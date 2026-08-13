Teledyne Marine Advances Allied Undersea Capabilities During AUKUS Exercise Lanternfish

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Marine, representing a group of subsea technology providers within Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), participated in Exercise Lanternfish 2026, a multinational AUKUS Pillar 2 exercise focused on advancing seabed warfare capabilities and protecting critical undersea infrastructure.

From June 14 to June 26, 2026, Teledyne Marine personnel worked closely with the U.K. Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy teams at Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport in Washington state, supporting operations with the Teledyne Gavia unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV).

Teledyne Marine provided technical expertise and specialized Gavia modules, including battery and Acoustic Intelligence (ACINT) modules. The exercise was executed simultaneously across Keyport, Washington; Little Creek, Virginia; Panama City, Florida; and Monterey Bay, California.

At Keyport, Teledyne Marine supported the Royal Navy’s Hydrographic Exploitation Group as it operated the Gavia system in a multi-vehicle undersea domain awareness demonstration with U.S. and Australian counterparts.

During the two-week engagement, the team completed successful UUV surveys and tested the new Teledyne Gavia ACINT module. Gavia’s modular design allowed operators to reconfigure sensor payloads for seabed survey and acoustic intelligence missions in support of an array of subsea and seabed warfare missions.

Exercise Lanternfish 2026 supports the AUKUS Pillar 2 goal of accelerating advanced undersea, autonomous, and sensing capabilities among the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The Royal Navy said the exercise strengthened allied efforts to detect, monitor, and respond to threats to critical undersea infrastructure.

“Supporting our AUKUS allies with Gavia’s modular capability, and seeing it proven through allied-operated missions, is exactly what this partnership is about,” said Brian Maguire, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne Marine. “The ACINT module experimentation marks real progress toward shared undersea capability across all three nations.”

The Keyport engagement builds on Teledyne Marine’s long-standing collaboration with allied navies on Gavia UUV operations, including annual support for REPMUS in Portugal. Gavia’s modular platform enables naval customers to adapt one vehicle to evolving undersea mission requirements.

About Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine brings together a family of leading subsea technology providers within Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to offer an unmatched breadth of instruments, sensors, vehicles, and interconnect solutions for defense, scientific, and commercial customers operating in the world's oceans.

Teledyne Marine is a leading provider of unmanned undersea vehicles with two main production facilities located in North Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kopavogur, Iceland, along with a network of international service centers. Teledyne has delivered over 12,000 APEX floats, approximately 1,275 Slocum gliders, with over 600 NATO naval users, and Gavia AUV systems have been purchased by 18 navies. Teledyne unmanned systems are operational with United States, United Kingdom, and Australian navies. For more information, visit teledynemarine.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at teledyne.com.