Gate Partners with Alpaca to Support Their Expansion Into U.S. Stocks and ETFs, IPO Access, and Tokenized Stocks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpaca, a global leader in agent-first brokerage infrastructure, today announced a partnership with Gate, a global cryptocurrency and integrated financial services platform serving more than 58 million users, to support Gate’s launch of U.S. stocks and ETFs, IPO allocations, and tokenized stocks.

Alpaca’s brokerage infrastructure connects digital and traditional markets, expands access to global investing, and supports unified multi-asset experiences. Share

Gate users can now access more than 10,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs through Gate Stocks and request IPO allocations for eligible U.S. IPOs. Alpaca’s brokerage infrastructure supports the core brokerage functionality for these products, helping Gate expand beyond digital assets and provide a more unified, multi-asset investing experience.

Gate’s broader rollout also includes the launch of gStocks, its tokenized U.S. stock offering. Alpaca’s brokerage infrastructure supports the custody and settlement of the underlying shares associated with gStocks.

“We built Alpaca’s brokerage infrastructure to help innovative financial platforms expand access to global markets at scale,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-founder and CEO of Alpaca. “Gate brings a large, digitally-native user base and a clear vision for multi-asset investing. This launch demonstrates how our infrastructure can help global platforms connect digital and traditional markets and broaden investment access for their users.”

This launch reflects Gate’s evolution from a digital-asset trading platform into a financial services ecosystem spanning wealth management, payments, Web3, artificial intelligence, and traditional financial markets.

“We believe the future of investing lies in connecting digital assets and traditional finance,” said Dr. Han, founder and CEO of Gate. “Alpaca’s infrastructure helps us broaden access to U.S. markets, bring multiple asset classes together within the Gate ecosystem, and give our customers a more seamless way to manage their investments.”

Gate and Alpaca also share a vision for the future of agentic trading and the potential convergence of AI and trading infrastructure. Gate is exploring how AI-powered capabilities could help retail investors, professional traders, and developers analyze markets, manage assets, and make more informed investment decisions.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer providing global agent-first brokerage infrastructure that powers access to traditional and on-chain asset classes. Today, Alpaca supports over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in more than 40 countries, backed by $400 million in funding. For more information, visit alpaca.markets.

About Gate

Founded in 2013 by founder and CEO Dr. Han, Gate is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency and comprehensive financial services platforms. With over 58 million users, it supports trading in 4,900+ crypto assets and 12,500+ stock assets, fully covering TradFi assets such as metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities, providing users with a one-stop, multi-asset allocation trading experience. As an industry benchmark, Gate is the first to achieve 100% proof of reserves, covering a diversified product and ecosystem layout including Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, Gate for AI Agent, and more.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba "Alpaca Clearing"), member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca’s financial services.

Alpaca's Instant Tokenization Network is owned and developed by AlpacaDB, Inc. and Alpaca Crypto LLC. Neither entity is the issuer of, or involved in, the tokenization of any assets.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca respectively, is not registered or licensed, as applicable.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library.