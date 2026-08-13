AM Best Affirms National Life Group's A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating and Stable Outlook

MONTPELIER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Life Group announced that AM Best affirmed the company's A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating (FSR) and "aa-" (Superior) Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating for National Life Insurance Company (NLIC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, with a stable outlook.

The ratings reflect AM Best's assessment of National Life Group's very strong balance sheet, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to financial strength and delivering on the promises it makes to policyholders.

"Our financial strength is foundational to everything we do," said Matt Frazee, National Life Group’s Chief Financial Officer. "This recognition from AM Best reflects the dedication of our team and the confidence our customers place in us every day. We remain focused on growing with purpose to honor the promises we make."

What National Life Group's AM Best Rating Means

AM Best's A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating is among the highest ratings assigned by the global credit rating agency and reflects its opinion of an insurer's ability to meet ongoing policyholder obligations.

In its rating announcement, AM Best cited National Life Group's:

Very strong balance sheet strength

Strong risk-adjusted capitalization

Strong operating performance

Strong and consistent sales growth

Expanding market share

Detailed risk framework

Strong cybersecurity program

Well-established governance structure and internal controls

AM Best also noted the company's continued success in growing its agency force and expanding its presence in key markets, including its leadership in serving K-12 educators and the indexed universal life insurance market.

About National Life Group

National Life Group has been keeping promises since 1848, providing access to flexible, secure life insurance and annuities for families, businesses, educators, and first responders nationwide. With an independent, entrepreneurial spirit, our values are to “Do good, Be good, Make good” for our customers, agents, employees, and the communities we serve. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company (NLIC), Montpelier, VT founded in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW), Addison, TX chartered in 1955, and its affiliates. Each company is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. LSW is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York. NLIC, the flagship of National Life Group was founded in 1848, and all references to 1848 are attributable to NLIC.

Products are issued by National Life Insurance Company and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest.

Ratings are subject to change. TC 9067420(0826) 1