Blend And Prove Cut Application Drop-Off By 16% For Banks And Credit Unions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced measurable results from its integration with the Prove Pre-Fill® solution, which is helping financial institutions reduce friction and improve completion rates in digital account opening.

Prove Pre-Fill integration cuts the application fields customers must complete manually by 54%, turning more applicants into account holders. Share

The problem: friction at the worst possible moment

Consumers expect opening an account or applying for a financial product to be fast, intuitive, and secure. But too often, applicants are still asked to manually enter personal information that slows them down, introduces errors, and leads them to abandon the application entirely.

Blend’s integration uses Prove Pre-Fill to verify applicants through their mobile devices and securely populate their applications with verified personal information. This helps financial institutions reduce manual data entry, accelerate the application process, and increase confidence in applicant data.

54% Less Manual Entry. 16% Fewer Abandoned Applications.

Financial institutions using the solution have reduced application drop-off by an average of 16%, turning more prospects into customers. By converting more of the digital traffic they already attract, institutions can accelerate account growth, improve the return on their marketing investments, and create a more efficient path from initial interest to account opening.

"For years, financial institutions assumed they had to choose between reducing fraud and creating a seamless customer experience," said Scott Bonnell, Chief Revenue Officer at Prove. "The results of our work with Blend show that's no longer true. By embedding Prove Pre-Fill directly into Blend's platform, identity verification becomes a growth engine, reducing friction for applicants while helping banks and credit unions convert more of their existing digital traffic into completed applications and new account holders."

BCU, one of the nation's largest credit unions serving 360,000 members and $6.5 billion in assets, illustrates what that looks like in practice.

"Our goal is to remove friction from the digital origination experience without compromising security," said Sri Aravamudan, Director of Digital Transformation at BCU. "By leveraging Prove within Blend, we have reduced manual data entry by 54% while maintaining confidence in the information provided. The result is a streamlined experience that drives higher completion rates."

"Traditional financial institutions are competing for digital growth with the same urgency as any fintech," said Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend. "The institutions that win will be the ones that make every step of the application journey feel effortless. The gap between a completed application and an abandoned one often comes down to something as simple as not asking members to do work that technology can do for them."

To learn more about Blend's integrations, visit blend.com/integrations.

About Blend Labs, Inc. (“Blend”)

Blend (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend's platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Learn more at blend.com.

About Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”)

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses, and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and thousands of leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence. Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question, it’s proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.