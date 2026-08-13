Crytica Security and Forescout Announce Integration to Strengthen Cyber Resilience for Critical Infrastructure

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crytica Security, a provider of patented Rapid Detection, Alert, and Isolation (RDAi™) technology, today announced an integration with Forescout Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity company focused on asset intelligence, exposure management, and network security. The integration delivers deterministic Crytica alerts into the Forescout Vistaro™ platform, enabling organizations to extend visibility, reduce time to detection, and accelerate security response.

Together, Crytica Security and Forescout are enabling organizations to move from reactive cybersecurity to proactive detection and accelerated response at the edge of the network. Share

As organizations continue to connect OT and IoT systems, many of the devices most critical to operations remain beyond the reach of traditional cybersecurity tools. Without direct visibility into those devices, security teams can’t detect threats before they disrupt operations. The combined capabilities of Crytica and Forescout address this challenge by extending deterministic detection directly to protected devices while delivering actionable alerts into customers’ existing security operations platforms and workflows.

Crytica's Rapid Detection, Alert, and Isolation (RDAi™) technology embeds a tiny Probe, as small as 70KB, directly within protected devices to continuously monitor system integrity. By detecting unauthorized changes to instruction sets within seconds—without impacting performance—Crytica generates deterministic Threat Alerts for device integrity and Performance Alerts for device operational health. Integrated with the Forescout Vistaro platform, these high-fidelity alerts are enriched with comprehensive asset context, enabling security teams to investigate, prioritize, and respond more quickly.

Together, the integrated solution provides organizations with:

Continuous monitoring and visibility of system integrity across OT, IoT, IoMT, and embedded devices where agents cannot operate.

Rapid detection of unauthorized changes to instruction sets that may indicate threats or device compromise.

Deterministic Crytica alerts delivered directly into the Forescout Vistaro platform.

Streamlined workflows through integrated security operations and "single pane of glass" visibility.

Accelerated response workflows that reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR).

Supports Zero Trust initiatives by continuously monitoring system integrity to strengthen device trust.

Improved cyber resilience for critical infrastructure operators, healthcare providers, utilities, manufacturing organizations, transportation agencies, and government environments.

The combined solution extends visibility into medical devices, industrial control systems, smart infrastructure, transportation networks, energy systems, and other embedded technologies where traditional endpoint security solutions cannot fit, helping eliminate critical blind spots.

“We are thrilled to partner with Forescout to deliver a new level of protection for connected devices across enterprise and operational environments. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of a proactive, integrated approach to cybersecurity—combining Forescout’s comprehensive device visibility and asset intelligence with Crytica’s ability to detect unauthorized changes where they occur: within the device itself. Together, we are helping organizations reduce risk, accelerate response, and strengthen resilience across their most critical operations.” — Dan Missbrenner, Vice President of Sales, End User and Channels, Crytica Security

“Comprehensive asset visibility is a foundational element of cyber resilience,” said Greg Nardi, Director of Federal and Civilian Sales at Forescout. “By combining Crytica’s device-level monitoring with Forescout’s asset intelligence, context, and response capabilities, organizations gain the insight needed to fully understand risk and act with confidence. Together, we’re helping customers detect issues faster , accelerate response, and strengthen resilience across complex environments.”

The integration reflects a shared commitment to helping customers extend cyber resilience while protecting the operational continuity of mission-critical environments. Together, Crytica Security and Forescout are enabling organizations to move from reactive cybersecurity to proactive detection and accelerated response at the edge of the network.

Organizations interested in learning more about the integrated solution or participating in a demonstration are encouraged to contact Crytica Security.

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security's patented Rapid Detection, Alert, and Isolation (RDAi™) technology embeds a tiny Probe, as small as 70KB, directly within Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), medical devices, and other cyber-physical environments to continuously monitor system integrity and detect unauthorized changes within seconds. Designed to complement existing cybersecurity platforms, RDAi™ extends visibility into devices where traditional tools cannot operate, delivering deterministic detection and actionable alerts that enable faster security response for mission-critical operations. www.cryticasecurity.com

About Forescout

As AI-driven vulnerability discovery and exploitation accelerate attack velocity to machine speed, Forescout is a foundational cyber defense layer that allows organizations to segment and isolate compromised systems, block lateral movement, and automate response across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout Vistaro™ platform, powered by agentic AI and enhanced with Vedere Labs threat intelligence, delivers a Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) architecture that integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products. With Forescout Vistaro, organizations get comprehensive inventory and classification of both managed and unmanaged assets, continuous exposure management, and real-time protection including dynamic network segmentation and automated threat response.