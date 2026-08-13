XCharge North America Powers the World's First All-Electric Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicle at Dallas Love Field Airport

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America ("XCharge NA"), the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH) and provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, today announced its role as the charging infrastructure provider behind a historic public safety initiative at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). Partnering with Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR), XCharge NA has deployed its ultra-fast C7 charging unit to power the airport's Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 Electric, the world's first fully electric Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle.

XCharge NA's C7AM unit delivers 400 kW of output through advanced liquid-cooled cables, engineered to support the long-duration, high-speed charging cycles the Panther needs to stay mission-ready to protect DAL’s almost 18 million passengers annually. The relationship between Dallas Fire-Rescue and XCharge NA grew out of DFR's rigorous operational standards for adopting heavy-duty electric apparatus. Dallas Fire-Rescue's existing fleet was built by Rosenbauer, and when Rosenbauer sought forward-thinking departments to help pioneer the Panther Electric, DFR saw an opportunity to help shape what has become the most advanced ARFF rig in the world, provided the charging infrastructure could meet the same standard.

“Dallas Fire-Rescue has always embraced innovation that enhances our ability to serve the community to our highest ability,” said Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue, Justin Ball. “XCharge has provided a charging solution that not only supports our efforts to introduce the next generation of airport firefighting technology, but also ensures we are prepared to respond quickly and safely when duty calls.”

"We are honored to be selected as the trusted charging partner for this innovative project," said Aatish Patel, Co-Founder and President of XCharge North America. “Transitioning frontline emergency response vehicles to electric significantly mitigates the logistical and environmental hazards inherent to liquid fuel on tarmacs, and creates a safer environment for both ground operations and aircraft. We look forward to continuing to set new standards for the industry alongside Dallas Fire-Rescue.”

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet. To learn more, visit xcharge.us.

About XCharge

XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH) is a global provider in high-power electric vehicle charging solutions. The Company has headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, TX, working with a globally networked team to drive innovation in the field of energy and help its customers achieve long-term success.

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