Hyatt Adds First Affiliated Hotel in Guyana with Atlantic Suites Hotel

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and RJR Investments & Holdings Inc. today announced that Atlantic Suites Hotel has joined the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel, marking the first Hyatt affiliated hotel in Guyana. In 2028, the existing Atlantic Suites Hotel is expected to be integrated with a newly constructed adjoining tower to create Hyatt Regency Georgetown Guyana. The approximately $50 million development project will significantly expand the property’s accommodations and amenities and introduce a full-service Hyatt Regency experience to the market.

This opening marks one of the first international hotel brands in Guyana, one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Ideally located in Georgetown, Guyana's capital and commercial hub, the hotel is well positioned to serve the country's growing mix of business and leisure travelers with convenient access to key government offices, the city's expanding business district and is situated approximately six miles from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

Designed for business and extended-stay travelers, Atlantic Suites Hotel offers 80 spacious guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or Georgetown skyline, along with a 24-hour fitness center. Guests also have access to amenities at the neighboring Pegasus Hotel and Pegasus Corporate Business Center, also owned by RJR Investments & Holdings Inc., offering approximately 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space, six dining venues, including Aura Sky Lounge with panoramic city views and an outdoor pool.

Looking ahead, RJR Investments & Holdings Inc. plans to develop a new tower adjacent to Atlantic Suites Hotel as part of an approximately $50 million investment in the property. Upon completion in 2028, the newly built tower will connect to the existing Atlantic Suites Hotel via a pedestrian bridge, bringing the two buildings together as Hyatt Regency Georgetown Guyana. The hotel will offer 240 guestrooms and suites, a signature restaurant and market, a lobby and rooftop bar and meeting and event space, providing an expanded experience for business, leisure and group travelers.

"This debut in Guyana represents an exciting milestone in our strategic growth across the Latin America and the Caribbean," said Cristiano Gonçalves, Vice President of Development, South America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. "As the country's economy continues to expand and international travel demand grows, we see significant opportunity to serve business and extended stay travelers with the trusted hospitality and care Hyatt is known for. Atlantic Suites Hotel establishes this important market in Hyatt’s portfolio while laying the foundation for the future Hyatt Regency experience and expanded World of Hyatt offerings in the years ahead."

"Guyana is experiencing an extraordinary period of growth and international interest, making this the ideal time to introduce the Hyatt brand to the country," said Robert Badal, CEO, RJR Investments & Holdings Inc. "Pegasus Hotel has been part of Georgetown's hospitality landscape for decades. Joining the Hyatt portfolio allows us to build on that legacy while showcasing Guyana's warm hospitality, vibrant culture and natural beauty to travelers from around the world. We are excited to begin this relationship with Hyatt and continue making a positive impact within the local Guyanese community as we look ahead to our future as Hyatt Regency Georgetown Guyana."

The addition of Atlantic Suites Hotel supports Hyatt’s strategy for growing its brands in key destinations throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region, including in emerging markets without an existing Hyatt hotel. Later this year, Hyatt Place Georgetown Guyana is expected to join the Hyatt portfolio. The property will feature 136 modern guestrooms, a rooftop bar, outdoor pool and free breakfast. Following its transition to the Hyatt Regency brand in 2028, Atlantic Suites Hotel will join the World of Hyatt loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points for stays, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.atlanticsuiteshotel.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

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