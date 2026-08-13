For AMAC's Two Million Members, There's Now a Smarter Roadside Option: Liberty Lane Powered by Way Advantage Is More Than a Tow. It's a Retention Engine.

FREMONT, Calif. & BOHEMIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Way.com (Way), the nation's leading auto services platform, and the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) proudly announce the launch of Liberty Lane Roadside — a new, member-exclusive roadside assistance and auto benefits program purpose-built for AMAC's community of 2 million members across the United States.

America's leading advocacy organization for Americans 50+ expands its member benefits with a fully reimagined roadside assistance program built on Way's nationwide network and powered by the Way Advantage app. Share

Liberty Lane marks a significant evolution in how AMAC delivers value to its members — pairing the dependability of 24/7 roadside coverage with the breadth of Way's auto super app, which gives drivers access to gas savings, parking discounts, car wash benefits, EV charging locations, and more, all in one digital destination.

"AMAC members expect more than a toll-free tow number," said David Weber, President at AMAC. "Liberty Lane gives them a simple experience, a trusted team when they need it most on the road, plus everyday savings they can use whether they're at the pump, in a parking garage, or planning a road trip. We designed this from the ground up with our members in mind, and partnering with Way was central to making that possible."

A Program Built for the Road Ahead

Liberty Lane offers two membership tiers — a Basic Plan at $72/year and a Premier Plan at $99/year — both providing 24/7 roadside services including towing, flat tire service, battery jump starts, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance, for all household residents. Both plans include a complimentary car wash benefit as well as access to the full suite of Way Advantage app perks: up to $0.25/gallon in gas savings, 10% off parking, maintenance and repair discounts, an unlimited mechanics hotline, and an annual 100-point vehicle inspection.

The Premier Plan goes further, extending free towing up to 100 miles, adding auto glass coverage up to $100, and introducing tire coverage reimbursement — a new benefit that helps members manage one of the most common and unexpected costs of car ownership.

"AMAC members are discerning. They've seen enough to know the difference between a benefit that looks good on paper and one that actually delivers. Liberty Lane with Way Advantage isn't just a roadside plan; it's a whole-life car ownership benefit, delivered through an app experience that's easy to use," said Adam Hardt, Vice President, Way Advantage at Way.com.

A Network Drivers Can Count On

Liberty Lane is backed by Way's network of over 35,000 local service providers, covering every ZIP code in the United States — a network that consistently earns a 4.7 out of 5-star customer satisfaction rating and is trusted by 10 million drivers nationwide. Members can request help through the Way Advantage mobile app or reach Liberty Lane's dedicated U.S.-based dispatch team at (888) 410-7007, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Liberty Lane is available now at libertylane.com.

About AMAC

Guided by the vision of our nation’s Founders, AMAC is committed to enriching the lives of all Americans by fiercely defending and upholding the inalienable rights enshrined in our Constitution. AMAC provides exceptional benefits and services, coupled with trustworthy news and information, to deliver unparalleled value to members.

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading FinTech platform for car ownership, trusted by over 10 million drivers across the U.S. As the #1 car services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience that enables consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings — bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

Way proudly partners with a broad range of organizations — from credit unions and insurers to OEMs, parking operators, employers, and roadside brands to create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to today's connected car owners.

Learn more at way.com/business or download the Way app on iOS and Android.