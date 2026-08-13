Ode with Anthropic and PointClickCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Enabled Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ode with Anthropic (Ode), an enterprise AI transformation company, and PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, announced a strategic initiative to accelerate value creation across the healthcare ecosystem. This partnership will integrate frontier AI models directly into PointClickCare’s platform, transforming high-friction operational processes into automated, high-precision workflows that reduce administrative burden. Work is already underway, with Ode building production-ready AI systems that will be embedded directly into the PointClickCare platform.

Ode partners with category leaders to move frontierAI from experimentation into high-scale, mission-critical operations. PointClickCare is a natural fit to be Ode’s first senior care platform partner due to its market breadth and depth, clinical scale, investor relationships, and unmatched proprietary datasets.

“PointClickCare is an ideal partner for Ode: an industry leader with deep domain expertise, taking on some of the hardest administrative workflows in healthcare,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Ode. “Together, we are embedding high-impact AI capabilities directly into PointClickCare’s platform, along with the evaluation, observability, and governance to run them at scale.”

Together, these companies are developing AI systems that extend beyond standard automation, applying frontier models to authorization work in ways that keep clinical judgment at the center of every decision. Reflecting both Ode with Anthropic’s responsible AI principles and PointClickCare’s clinician-in-the-loop approach, a central priority is aligning AI to how care teams already work, reducing administrative burden for clinicians and care-teams, and preserving human oversight where it matters most.

“Unlocking real clinical and financial value through AI requires more than model capabilities; it requires deployment at scale combined with real-time clinical context,” said Dave Wessinger, Co-Founder and CEO of PointClickCare. “Partnering with Ode pairs our extensive healthcare ecosystem with world-class AI engineering. As we build out the future of an agentic EHR, we are accelerating the transition to intelligent healthcare operations, equipping our customers with a clear competitive advantage, and proving how frontier AI, combined with deep domain expertise, can truly transform complex, highly regulated industries.”

Built within PointClickCare’s HIPAA-compliant architecture, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to responsible AI in healthcare, preserving and advancing PointClickCare’s emphasis on security, compliance, and clinician-in-the-loop oversight. The result will be AI designed not to replace clinical judgment, but to support care teams with the safeguards required in highly regulated healthcare environments.

About Ode with Anthropic

Ode is an enterprise AI transformation company formally launched in 2026 through a partnership between Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of global investors including Apollo Global Management, General Atlantic, GIC, Goldman Sachs, Leonard Green & Partners, and Sequoia. Ode helps organizations move AI from experimentation to full-scale deployment, and is focused on the highest-impact growth opportunities. Ode combines Anthropic’s frontier AI models with a team of experienced AI engineers to help organizations identify where AI can have the greatest impact and build the systems that deliver it. For more information, visit ode.com.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long-term and post-acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we’re redefining healthcare, so it doesn’t just survive — it thrives. For more information, visit pointclickcare.com.