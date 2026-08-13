VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Alchemy Cloud, an enterprise software company based in San Francisco, grew its average clickthrough rate roughly five times across every market segment it targets, according to the company. It did so while cutting cost per click 24% across all campaigns.

Alchemy Cloud builds an innovation platform that helps research and product-development teams run fully digital labs. Its buyers are the scientists and lab leaders behind everyday products, the people formulating a shampoo, engineering an adhesive, developing a battery material, or reworking a food package. One ideal customer profile has to reach all of those worlds at once.

That was the hard part. Alchemy Cloud had to define and size a total addressable market stretching from beauty and personal care to industrial chemicals, packaging, and energy materials. Then it had to find the right roles at the right accounts inside each niche. A generic contact list does not do that. A formulation chemist in cosmetics is a different buyer than a materials engineer in energy systems, even though both fit the profile. Meanwhile a fast-growing sales team had to learn the product and the audience at once. Loose data would have left every new rep guessing across a half-dozen industries.

Alchemy Cloud used ZoomInfo to make one profile resolve into precise, segment-by-segment targeting. It sized the market by sorting companies on industry, size, revenue, and geography, then built audiences around the accounts whose buying signals matched its platform. It layered those industry filters with website-visit frequency, so campaigns reached the accounts actually researching the category. And it used data enrichment to keep CRM records complete and current, so a growing sales team worked from real information instead of gaps. Clean segmentation let marketing send each industry its own message rather than one generic pitch to all of them.

The results showed up across the board. Clickthrough rates quintupled on average across all segments, and cost per click fell 24% across all campaigns, according to the company. On the pipeline side, Alchemy Cloud reports it is on pace to generate three times the sales qualified leads it produced at the same point last year.

Alchemy Cloud credits the approach with underpinning both its marketing and its sales efforts, not one team working alone. As it keeps expanding across applied-science markets, the company plans to keep reaching the right roles at the right accounts, in every segment it serves.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.