Moloco Launches Global Agency Partner Program with More than a Dozen Founding Partners

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moloco, a global leader in AI performance advertising, today announced the launch of the Moloco Agency Partner Program, a new initiative that strengthens collaboration with global agencies and recognizes those helping brands drive growth on the Moloco platform. The program launches with more than a dozen founding partners across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC, including PMG, Dentsu UK&I, M+C Saatchi Performance, SplitMetrics, RocketLab, Admiral Media, Addict Mobile, Tappx, BlueMedia/Madhouse, GatherOne, Yaaha, CyberZ and Opt.

As advertisers expand their performance marketing strategies across channels such as mobile apps and connected TV, agencies play an important role in helping clients identify new growth opportunities and drive measurable business outcomes. The Moloco Agency Partner Program gives agencies access to resources, support and strategic collaboration to deepen their expertise on the Moloco platform, and provide an opportunity to deliver greater value to clients while growing their own businesses.

"Agencies play a critical role in helping marketers navigate a rapidly changing advertising landscape," said Sunil Rayan, Chief Business Officer, Moloco. "We're committed to giving our agency partners the education, collaboration and support they need to create even greater value for their clients. By working more closely together, from education and product collaboration to joint go-to-market initiatives, we can help marketers unlock new growth opportunities while giving agencies another way to differentiate themselves."

The Moloco Agency Partner Program recognizes agencies for the expertise they've built on the platform and the success they've delivered for their clients. Partners gain access to certification and education, dedicated support, co-marketing opportunities and closer collaboration with Moloco's product and go-to-market teams. As agencies deepen their partnership with Moloco, they can unlock additional opportunities for strategic planning, executive engagement and joint marketing initiatives designed to help grow their businesses alongside their clients.

"As brands prioritize measurable performance and scalable growth, partners like Moloco play an important role in reaching high-value audiences in harder-to-access environments like mobile apps," said Mary O’Brien, Head of Programmatic, PMG. "Being part of Moloco's Global Agency Partner Program from the onset, and continuing our collaboration with them, is another example of how we help clients drive stronger business outcomes."

"I've worked closely with the Moloco team for over a year now and they've consistently delivered strong results. They're always quick to bring new tests to grow the account, and what I really value is that it's always done with the client's wider strategy in mind,” said Megan Knaggs, App Performance and Gaming Lead, Dentsu UK&I. “For clients who are ready to move beyond the walled gardens of app marketing, Moloco has been a natural next step. And we're excited to be part of the Agency Partner Program."

The Agency Partner Program’s founding partners span four regions, with additional agencies expected to join over time. Future phases of the program are expected to introduce an agency badge that recognizes and showcases each agency's expertise as Moloco continues to invest in the agencies helping shape the future of AI-powered advertising.

For more information about the Moloco Agency Partner Program, visit https://www.moloco.com/solutions/agency-partner-program.

About Moloco

Moloco is an AI-native performance advertising company built for the open Internet. Founded in 2013, Moloco has spent more than a decade building AI systems that make ads more effective and has dedicated itself to shaping the future of the Internet economy. Its core business, Moloco Ads, is an AI-native performance advertising platform that empowers mobile app marketers to drive real business outcomes across millions of mobile apps and a growing number of connected TV platforms. Moloco Commerce Media, the company's AI-native retail media business, enables retailers and marketplaces to build ad businesses that balance shopper experience with advertiser performance. Moloco's solutions reach over 200 countries and territories, and the company has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore. Learn more at www.moloco.com.