Detroit Lions Name L1VE Official Immersive Partner

NEW YORK & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L1VE, the pioneer of immersive live rights and proprietary Social Presence technology, today announced it has been named the Official Immersive Partner of the Detroit Lions. The partnership allows fans to experience Detroit Lions football from inside the stadium with Social presence, starting with the preseason game on August 22nd at Ford Field.

For years, Detroit Lions fans have followed the team with a passion and commitment that far exceeds the number of seats available in the stadium. The moments that define seasons - the play action, the crowd, the shared reactions - have always belonged only to the people who could be there in person. L1VE was built to change that.

“Ford Field holds around 65,000 people. The Lions' fanbase is a multiple of that. Closing that gap is why the Detroit Lions are the first NFL team to license immersive live rights, a new class of rights alongside broadcast and streaming. Capacity stops being the limit on who gets to be there."

Holger Hansen, Co-Founder and CEO, L1VE

With L1VE, fans don’t experience game day passively. They can step inside the stadium, take their seat, feel the energy of the crowd and experience all the action in real time with other fans - seeing, hearing, and reacting as though they were actually in the venue together. It goes beyond the traditional broadcast experience. It is Social Presence.

As the Official Immersive Partner of the Detroit Lions, L1VE will bring that experience to one of the most passionate and widespread fanbases in the NFL. For the first time.

"Our fans are all across Michigan, and they all want the same thing, to be as close to Lions football as possible even if they can’t make it to Ford Field. Partnering with L1VE as our Official Immersive Partner lets us put fans virtually inside the stadium on gameday, no matter where they are in the state. We're excited to start this journey on August 22.”

Mace Aluia, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Detroit Lions

The partnership opens with a joint showcase of the August 22 game day action between the Detroit Lions v. Washington Commanders. Fans can create a free account at l1ve.com and, on gameday, join the stadium live through the L1VE platform. The experience captures a full venue of live experience in stereoscopic 360° 3D and 14K and runs on all major immersive headsets, including Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, with one production reaching every fan at once. In a first step this preseason live coverage will be available in Michigan.

“Immersive rights aren't a feature of a broadcast deal. They're a third category that sits alongside broadcast and streaming without touching either — new reach, new revenue, nothing cannibalized. The Lions are the first NFL club to treat them that way."

David Morgenbesser, Chief Commercial Officer, L1VE

This innovative immersive live rights partnership demonstrates how important it is for professional sports teams to reach their fans. Social Presence is becoming a real part of the live sports experience - one that extends the stadium far beyond its physical walls.

On gameday, the stadium belongs to everyone.

About L1VE

L1VE is the company behind Social Presence, a new ticketed experience that allows fans to enjoy immersive live sports and music events together, from anywhere. Founded in 2022, L1VE owns a proprietary glass-to-glass technology stack and a direct-to-fan platform, and is the creator of immersive live rights, a new licensable class of media rights alongside broadcast and streaming. L1VE is headquartered in New York, with R&D in Germany.

Be There. Now.