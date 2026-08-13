Canyons School District Streamlines Procurement and Contract Management With Euna Solutions

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software for the public sector, today celebrated Canyons School District’s success in using Euna Procurement to modernize purchasing and contract management.

“Euna Procurement has improved nearly every part of our purchasing process,” said Holly Bishop, purchasing technician at Canyons School District. Share

Located in Sandy, Utah, Canyons School District uses the platform to manage bids, requests for proposals, sole-source procurements, supplier documents, contracts, and renewals. By consolidating these activities into one system, the district has replaced fragmented email, paper, phone, and in-person processes with standardized digital workflows that improve efficiency, transparency, and oversight.

The district procures technology, books, insurance, healthcare services, construction services, facilities resources, and other goods and services. Its procurement team also manages nutrition purchasing for a cooperative serving 21 additional Utah school districts.

Modernizing Procurement From Solicitation to Renewal

“Euna Procurement has improved nearly every part of our purchasing process,” said Holly Bishop, purchasing technician at Canyons School District. “Having solicitations, supplier documents, contracts, and renewals in one electronic platform has made our work more streamlined, accurate, consistent, and transparent. It has reduced manual follow-up, made records easier to find, helped us keep contract renewals on track, and given our team more time to focus on supporting district departments and suppliers.”

Public sector procurement teams face rising costs, supply chain disruptions, expanding compliance requirements, and growing expectations for faster, more transparent purchasing. At the same time, limited staffing, fragmented systems, manual workflows, and disconnected records can slow decisions, increase administrative work, and make it harder to track supplier submissions, contracts, and renewal deadlines. Canyons School District used Euna Procurement to address these challenges and strengthen how its team manages purchasing activity from solicitation through contract renewal.

Key Results:

Key accomplishments by Canyons School District include:

More consistent procurement processes: Buyers created shared text libraries, standard forms, and approved templates that establish common language, document requirements, and workflows across bids and requests for proposals.

Buyers created shared text libraries, standard forms, and approved templates that establish common language, document requirements, and workflows across bids and requests for proposals. A simpler experience for suppliers: Suppliers can upload documents and submit responses through a structured online process. The platform flags missing information before submission, helping suppliers correct incomplete responses and reducing manual follow-up.

Suppliers can upload documents and submit responses through a structured online process. The platform flags missing information before submission, helping suppliers correct incomplete responses and reducing manual follow-up. Greater transparency and easier records management: Solicitation materials, supplier submissions, contracts, and related records are stored in one system, making information easier to locate, review, and share while reducing reliance on physical document storage.

Solicitation materials, supplier submissions, contracts, and related records are stored in one system, making information easier to locate, review, and share while reducing reliance on physical document storage. Stronger contract and renewal oversight: Centralized records give the procurement team greater visibility into deadlines, help prevent renewals from being overlooked, and support decisions based on supplier performance and evolving departmental needs.

Centralized records give the procurement team greater visibility into deadlines, help prevent renewals from being overlooked, and support decisions based on supplier performance and evolving departmental needs. More time for strategic procurement work: Reducing document searches, incomplete submissions, administrative tasks, and manual tracking allows employees to devote more time to overseeing contracts and supporting suppliers and district departments.

Purpose-Built Technology, Real-World Impact

“Public sector teams do their best work when technology removes administrative friction and gives them the clarity, consistency, and time they need to focus on their communities,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer at Euna Solutions. “Canyons School District’s success shows how Euna Procurement can connect essential processes, make information easier to access, and help employees deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”

Watch the full spotlight video to hear more about how Canyon School District uses Euna Procurement.

To learn more about Euna Procurement, visit https://eunasolutions.com/solutions/procurement/

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna’s AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration and reduce administrative burden. Euna’s full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit https://eunasolutions.com.