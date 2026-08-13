Findustry AI and Maverick Payments Partner to Increase Chargeback Win Rates Up to 3X

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Findustry AI, the AI platform for the payments industry, and Maverick Payments, a leading full-service payments provider enabling ISOs, ISVs, and financial institutions to monetize payments, announced a partnership that brings Chargeback Agent to the Maverick platform. Through Maverick's proprietary gateway, partners can now offer merchants automated, end-to-end chargeback workflows that eliminate the need to navigate complex network rules or write new code. Chargeback Agent is integrated into Maverick’s platform where businesses already process payments and is ready to activate today.

"Chargeback Agent gives our partners a differentiated offering that strengthens merchant relationships and creates new recurring revenue streams.” Share

This partnership arrives as the chargeback problem escalates. In the U.S., cardholders initiated 158 million disputes in 2025, up 29% since 2021, outpacing the growth of card spending itself, while global disputes rose 46% over the same period (according to Juniper Research). Merchants often lose chargebacks not because they are in the wrong, but because success requires the right evidence, the right response, and the right timing, creating a manual burden that many small and mid-sized businesses lack the resources to manage. As a result, many merchants lose thousands of dollars in legitimate revenue each month.

Chargeback Agent changes that equation. Working like a skilled human analyst, the AI agent collects evidence from merchant systems, interprets card network requirements for each reason code, builds the rebuttal, and submits the completed response—automatically, as soon as a chargeback occurs. With Chargeback Agent, customers have more than tripled their recovered dollars and reduced the time spent handling even the most nuanced cases from hours to minutes or seconds.

Jonathan Razi, founder and CEO of Findustry AI, commented, "The chargebacks space has always had tools, but merchants generally needed an expert employee to operate them—meaning legacy tools were a better fit for a large merchant with a dedicated payments team. Our vision for Chargeback Agent is to empower merchants of all sizes with an AI payments employee. Like a good coworker, our AI agent will decide which cases to fight, which to automate, and which to surface for you to quickly review. We’re proud to partner with Maverick to help their customers and partners not only increase win rates, but also eliminate complexity.”

“Our partners succeed when they bring meaningful business solutions to merchants, not just payment processing," said Guy DiMaggio, SVP, Operations and Strategy Operations at Maverick Payments. "For many of the high-risk verticals we serve, chargebacks represent a significant operational and financial burden. Chargeback Agent helps address that challenge with AI-powered automation, while giving our partners a differentiated offering that strengthens merchant relationships and creates new recurring revenue streams.”

Chargeback Agent is available now to merchants and partners on the Maverick Payments platform. To learn more, visit findustryai.com or maverickpayments.com.

About Findustry AI

Findustry AI builds AI agents for payments workflows. Chargeback Agent automates disputes end to end—collecting evidence, building arguments, and submitting responses so merchants don't have to—while Insights Agent enables teams to chat with their payments data and generate insights and custom reports. Serving merchants and partners such as ISOs, ISVs, and acquirers, Findustry AI pairs deep payments domain expertise with frontier AI research, including the Findustry AI Benchmark, the first benchmark measuring LLM performance for the payments industry. The company was founded by Jonathan Razi, previously founder and CEO of CardX (acquired in 2021). Learn more at findustryai.com.

About Maverick Payments

Established in 2012, Maverick Payments is a leading, privately owned, full-service payments provider. Built to empower ISOs, ISVs, and FIs to easily monetize payments, Maverick provides a full white-label, unified payments infrastructure spanning multiple processors and banks via an inclusive dashboard and API. The full merchant lifecycle is managed in-house, enabling Maverick’s partners to support all risk profiles and grow with one partner, one platform and one experience. To learn more, visit maverickpayments.com.