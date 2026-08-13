Luma and Dumbstruck Launch Creative Intelligence, the Missing Decision Layer for Advertising

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma, a multimodal general intelligence platform, and Dumbstruck, a leader in emotion analytics, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to define and build Creative Intelligence, a new category in advertising that applies AI and human response to the content itself. Together, the companies are giving advertisers the ability to turn audience insight directly into optimized, market-ready assets—transforming it from a one-time deliverable into a continuously improving system.

Performance marketing optimized distribution. Creative Intelligence optimizes decisions. While brands can now generate more creative, more variations, and more versions than ever before, abundance has created a new problem. In a world where AI makes production virtually limitless, the bottleneck is no longer creating more ads—it's knowing which content will earn attention, drive emotion, and perform before it ever enters the market. When anything is possible, the hardest question is no longer what a brand can make—it's what it should make, what will resonate, and what deserves to reach the market.

That is the problem Luma and Dumbstruck are joining forces to solve.

“AI is changing the economics of advertising creative,” said Jeff Tetrault, CEO of Dumbstruck. “For most of the industry's history, creative content was expensive and slow. The hardest question was how much a brand could afford to produce. That constraint is gone. Today, the challenge isn't creating more. It's deciding what deserves to exist. That's the discipline of Creative Intelligence.”

How Creative Intelligence works

Creative Intelligence brings together two capabilities that have historically lived apart:

Dumbstruck measures how audiences respond to advertising — emotionally, behaviorally, and cognitively — and turns those responses into clear intelligence about what's working, what isn't, and where the content can be improved.

Luma puts precise, frame-by-frame editing control in creative teams' hands, letting them make fast, production-grade changes to existing video — the kind of granular refinement that once took a full reshoot, now possible in a single sitting.

Together, the two technologies form a closed loop: Dumbstruck first identifies where content can be improved and optimized for target audiences, Luma Agents then execute approved changes without the need for a time-intensive reshoot or edits. Finally, Dumbstruck validates the results before media dollars are spent.

"Human creativity is not the bottleneck here — uncertainty is," said Caroline Ingeborn, COO of Luma. "Creative Intelligence removes that uncertainty. It doesn't replace the idea. It tells you which idea deserves to win and gets it to market fast enough to matter."

Forward-thinking brands like Wayfair are already exploring the potential of combining emotion analytics and AI-powered video production.

High-impact personalization and localization at scale

The same closed loop that powers rapid creative optimization also unlocks the ability for brands to personalize and localize creative for specific audiences and markets.

Rather than running one version of an ad against every demographic or market, Dumbstruck can identify precisely what needs to change for a piece of creative to resonate with a specific audience segment. Luma Agents then make those targeted changes fast, resulting in a scalable path to content that feels locally relevant everywhere it runs.

"This combined power of Dumbstruck and Luma AI’s technology has the potential to reimagine the discipline of marketing altogether," said Sandro Corsaro, Global Head of Creative and Content at Wayfair. "My creative team and I are excited to harness better decision making with AI-powered production to make both our production budgets and our media budgets go much further."

About Dumbstruck

Dumbstruck is a leader in emotion analytics, using AI-powered facial coding to measure how consumers respond emotionally and behaviorally to video advertisements before a campaign is launched. Dumbstruck's technology has powered numerous award-winning campaigns for many of the world's leading brands, including back-to-back No. 1 Super Bowl advertisements.

About Luma

Luma builds unified multimodal AI systems that combine reasoning and generation within a single model architecture. Its Unified Intelligence platform powers Luma Agents, AI collaborators capable of planning and executing end-to-end creative work across text, image, video, and audio, serving teams at leading advertising agencies, global enterprises, and entertainment studios. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, AWS, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and leading investors across technology and entertainment. For more information, visit: lumalabs.ai.