Axum Capital Partners & L.A. Libations Announce Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axum Capital Partners (Axum) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with L.A. Libations, a leading entrepreneurial beverage platform and emerging brand incubator, and the appointment of its CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Stepper, to Axum's Advisory Board.

The partnership significantly expands the Axum Edge by providing portfolio companies with direct access to world-class expertise across brand strategy, commercialization, operations, retail expansion, and distribution. Through L.A. Libations' extensive network and proven operating platform, Axum portfolio companies will benefit from strategic guidance designed to accelerate growth, optimize go-to-market execution, and build enduring consumer brands.

With more than two decades of experience creating value for global organizations including The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, and Relativity Media, Danny has established himself as one of the industry's most respected brand builders and strategic operators. As CEO and Co-Founder of L.A. Libations, he has helped launch, scale, and commercialize innovative health and wellness brands across North America while cultivating deep relationships throughout the retail, distribution, and beverage ecosystem.

“Danny and the L.A. Libations team bring an exceptional combination of strategic vision, operating expertise, and commercial relationships that will create meaningful value for our portfolio companies,” said Lance Johnson, Partner at Axum. “This partnership further strengthens the Axum Edge and reinforces our commitment to providing founders with not only capital, but also the strategic resources needed to build market-leading businesses.”

“I've been impressed with Axum's differentiated investment strategy and its commitment to partnering with founders to build enduring consumer brands,” said Danny Stepper. “I'm excited to join the Advisory Board and deepen the relationship between L.A. Libations and Axum as we help identify, build, and scale the next generation of category-leading companies.”

This announcement is another step forward in Axum’s broader strategy to build a leading platform for consumer businesses. By connecting founders with the right capital, experienced operators, strategic partners, and commercial opportunities, Axum aims to give them the resources and support they need to build lasting, category-leading companies – while delivering strong results for investors.

About Axum Capital Partners

Axum Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in health and wellness-oriented food and beverage brands. The firm partners with founder-led and growth-stage companies, combining deep sector expertise with strategic, operational, and cultural insights to help scale enduring consumer brands. Through its proprietary value-creation platform, the Axum Edge, Axum leverages an extensive network across business, sports, entertainment, and consumer industries to support long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.axumcp.com.