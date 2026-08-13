Mercer and Compa Join Forces to Bring Compensation Insights Into Everyday Workflows

NEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer, a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) and a global leader in helping clients realize their investment objectives, shape the future of work and enhance health and retirement outcomes for their people, and Compa, a leading provider of AI for enterprise compensation teams, today announced a strategic alliance to help enterprise compensation teams deliver informed guidance at key decision points in everyday workflows.

Compensation is one of the largest line items on a company’s profit and loss statement and the most scrutinized business investment by boards and investors. To help clients with the nuances of pay decisions, Mercer is combining its compensation insights, built on its global dataset and strategic advisory experience, with the ease of Compa’s Analyst Agent.

Now Compa clients can use the Analyst Agent with Mercer’s compensation insights built in to assess market pricing and compensation trends, produce executive-ready findings, accelerate research and analysis, and support market-informed pay decisions.

“Boards and executives increasingly expect compensation to be handled with precision at scale,” said Stephanie Penner, Mercer's US and Canada Career Practice Leader. “This strategic alliance gives our mutual clients the ability to meet that expectation, with specialized guidance accessible across their organization.”

“We built Analyst Agent to fit into the workflows enterprise compensation and recruiting teams already use,” said Charlie Franklin, Co-founder and CEO of Compa. “Together with Mercer, we're using AI to scale compensation insights across the business.”

The collaboration also reflects the broader shift AI is driving across enterprise functions. By embedding deep expertise in the flow of work and scaling it beyond any single team, the compensation function can expand its impact, influence, and reach across the business.

About Mercer

Mercer is a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information about Mercer, visit mercer.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Compa

Compa is the leading provider of AI-driven compensation intelligence for enterprise comp teams managing high-stakes pay decisions in fast-moving markets across technology, life sciences, finance, retail, and manufacturing. Learn more at compa.ai.