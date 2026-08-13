Lithic and Monavate Partner to Power Card Programs Across Traditional and On-Chain Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lithic, the card issuer processing platform powering next-generation financial experiences, today announced a partnership with Monavate, the regulated payments platform and program manager owned by Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: American: EXOD) (“Exodus”), to give companies a single route to building and scaling card programs using fiat and digital currencies.

Monavate holds the licenses, the scheme memberships and the settlement infrastructure. Lithic runs one of the strongest processing platforms in the market. Share

Building a card program today usually means stitching together several vendors: a regulated issuer for the licenses and BIN, a processor for authorization and the full card lifecycle, and a settlement partner to move the money. Each relationship comes with its own contract, its own integration timeline and its own risk, leaving the customer to hold the seams together.

Lithic and Monavate close those seams by combining what each already does well. Lithic contributes a developer-first processing platform built with direct network connections and sophisticated Authorization Intelligence across debit, prepaid, charge and credit constructs. Monavate contributes the foundation beneath it: FCA authorization as an e-money institution, principal membership with Mastercard, Visa and Discover, its own BINs across its regulated jurisdictions, and settlement that reaches around the world. Put together, a customer will be able to move from decision to launch through a single relationship instead of several.

"Companies building card programs should not have to choose between regulated reach and modern technology," said Michael Rolph, CEO at Monavate. "Monavate holds the licenses, the scheme memberships and the settlement infrastructure. Lithic runs one of the strongest processing platforms in the market. Together, we can take a combined offering to the world and serve both traditional and on-chain finance from the same foundation."

Exodus, the self-custodial finance and payments platform, acquired Monavate in 2026 to bring regulated issuing and settlement in-house, giving the group ownership of the licensing, processing, and distribution layers that most companies have to assemble from separate vendors.

"Traditional and on-chain finance are blending together," said Nikil Konduru, chief commercial officer at Lithic. "That's exactly what our programmable card issuing infrastructure was built to support. Partnering with Monavate lets us bring that infrastructure to more regulated markets as those programs keep growing."

The partnership reflects Lithic's commitment to being the infrastructure that modern banking and payments rely on, working with program managers like Monavate to help customers launch faster and scale globally.

For more information, visit lithic.com.

ABOUT LITHIC

Lithic is the leading card issuing company built for high-growth technology companies. Lithic's APIs and operational enablement services enable businesses to move money, build card programs, and issue debit, credit and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses with unparalleled ease and flexibility. With a focus on empowering businesses to scale globally, Lithic is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.lithic.com.

ABOUT MONAVATE

Monavate, a subsidiary of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD), is a Cambridge-based payments company specialising in card issuing, payment processing, and regulatory infrastructure for fintech and digital asset companies.

Founded in 2020, Monavate is an FCA-regulated e-money institution and a principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and Discover, enabling clients to launch and scale payment programmes across the UK, Europe, and beyond. With more than 6.3 million cards issued and over $13.5 billion in payments processed to date, Monavate powers payment experiences for innovators across fintech, crypto, travel, insurance, media, and enterprise.