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Tecnotree Signs 17.5 Million USD Multi-Year Agreement with Existing Communications Service Provider in the Americas

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global provider of 5g and AI-native digital business support systems (BSS) and digital transformation solutions for communications service providers, announced the signing of a new multi-year, multi-region agreement with an existing communications service provider in the Americas.

The agreement reflects Tecnotree’s continued focus on expanding long-term customer relationships through its 5g AI-native digital platforms and services enabling communications service providers to modernize business operations, accelerate service innovation, and enhance customer experiences, Tecnotree continues to support the evolving digital transformation priorities of operators worldwide.

“The Americas remains an important market for Tecnotree, where the company continues to support communications service providers with solutions that simplify operations, enable business agility, and create sustainable value through next-generation digital services,” said Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of AI-native digital business support systems (BSS) and digital transformation solutions for communications service providers. Its composable platform enables operators to accelerate digital transformation, monetize new business models, and deliver intelligent, personalized digital experiences. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, visit www.tecnotree.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Prianca Ravichander
CMO & CCO, Tecnotree
marketing@tecnotree.com

Industry:

Tecnotree

HEX:TEM1V
Details
Headquarters: Espoo, Finland
CEO: Padma Ravichander
Employees: 1000
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
EnglishFinnish

Contacts

Media Contact
Prianca Ravichander
CMO & CCO, Tecnotree
marketing@tecnotree.com

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