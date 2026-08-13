Saptalis Pharmaceuticals and Coformer AI Partner to Develop Next-Generation Drug Formulations for Neurology and Oncology

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saptalis Pharmaceuticals and Coformer AI today announced a strategic research partnership to develop next-generation pharmaceutical formulations that address some of the industry's most persistent challenges, including poor solubility, low bioavailability, and dose-limiting toxicity. The collaboration will initially focus on neurology and oncology programs where improved formulation performance may translate into better therapeutic outcomes.

Collaboration Aims to Improve Bioavailability, Reduce Toxicity, and Enhance Patient Outcomes in Neurology and Oncology Share

The partnership brings together Saptalis Pharmaceuticals' extensive expertise in formulation development with Coformer AI's proprietary Non-Covalent Derivatization (NCD) platform, combining the NCD chemistry pioneered by Coformer AI co-founder and Chief Science Officer John Warner with mechanistic AI models and closed-loop experimentation. Together, the companies aim to create differentiated formulations that enhance drug performance, support safer dosing strategies, and improve patient outcomes.

"This collaboration with Coformer AI represents the next phase of growth for Saptalis Pharmaceuticals as we expand our capabilities in advanced formulation innovation," said Polireddy Dondeti, CEO of Saptalis Pharmaceuticals. “Our formulation expertise, together with Coformer AI's advanced computational platform, enables us to develop innovative products that address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes, particularly in neurology and oncology."

Coformer AI combines proprietary NCD mechanistic models and artificial intelligence with a self-driving laboratory, autonomously refining predictions through experimental feedback to design coformers and identify molecular pairings that improve solubility and bioavailability. “NCD begins with mechanistic chemistry: understanding how molecular interactions can change the performance of an active molecule,” said John Warner. “By combining that understanding with artificial intelligence and closed-loop laboratory experimentation, we can build models that learn from each result and transfer that knowledge across pharmaceutical programs.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Saptalis Pharmaceuticals, whose team brings extensive experience in formulation development, successful FDA approvals, and fast commercialization of products addressing significant unmet medical needs,” said Semion Saikin, COO of Coformer AI. “Together, we will connect Saptalis’ development and commercialization experience with our closed-loop coformer design platform to advance differentiated formulations with improved therapeutic performance and patient benefit.”

The joint research program will focus on identifying and developing formulations that improve the pharmacological profile of therapeutic compounds through enhanced solubility, improved bioavailability, reduced toxicity, and optimized drug delivery. The companies expect the collaboration to create new opportunities for advancing both existing and emerging drug candidates toward improved clinical outcomes and patient benefit.

About Saptalis Pharmaceuticals

Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of generic and specialty brand products, with a focus on liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Saptalis operates R&D laboratories and a commercial manufacturing facility compliant with U.S. FDA cGMP standards.

Website: www.saptalis.com

About Coformer AI

Coformer AI is an AI-for-chemistry company integrating mechanistic models, artificial intelligence, and self-driving laboratory experimentation to design and validate pharmaceutical formulations addressing solubility, stability, and bioavailability limitations. Built on Kebotix’s work in chemistry AI, the company is developing large chemistry AI models that learn from mechanistic chemistry and experimental outcomes across pharmaceutical programs.

Website: www.coformer.ai