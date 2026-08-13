Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces that CWENCH Hydration has been Named as the Official Hydration Drink of Leading Esports Organization, Luminosity Gaming

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) (“Cizzle Brands” or the “Company”), the sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity” or the “Organization”), the Toronto-based esports organization founded by Steve Maida, to make CWENCH Hydration™ the Official Hydration Drink of Luminosity.

Under the terms of the Agreement, CWENCH Hydration will be supplied to Luminosity’s competitive rosters and content creators throughout training, bootcamps, and live competition, and a CWENCH patch will be featured on Luminosity’s team jerseys. The Agreement also provides Cizzle with integrated access across Luminosity’s ecosystem, including content production, livestreams, social channels, and event activations, placing the brand directly in front of the Organization’s global community of millions of players, creators, and fans.

The Agreement marks Cizzle’s first partnership in esports and extends a strategy of embedding CWENCH Hydration in performance-driven communities where the brand is present at the point of competition. CWENCH Hydration is already the Official Hydration Partner of USA Hockey, the Official Sports Drink of USA Lacrosse and the U.S. National teams, and an official partner of Massachusetts Hockey, Minnesota Hockey, the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association, and the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.

Esports is among the largest and fastest-growing entertainment categories in the world, with the global esports audience estimated at approximately 640 million viewers in 2025. It is also a category defined by long training blocks and marathon competition days, and one in which sponsorship has been dominated for a decade by high-sugar, caffeinated energy drinks. Formulated by Cizzle Brands’ Chief Performance Officer, Andy O’Brien, CWENCH Hydration is an all-natural, zero-sugar sports drink with five electrolytes and only 10 calories. It contains no caffeine or artificial flavours or colours, and is designed to support sustained hydration and performance.

“From a business standpoint, this partnership puts CWENCH in front of one of the youngest, most global, and most engaged audiences, and it does it in a category where we have a real advantage,” said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. “Esports has been sponsored by energy drinks for a decade, but sugar and caffeine are the two things that work against a competitor who needs steady focus and reaction time across a full day of competition. We’ve grown Cizzle by being in the room, at the practices and at the tournaments where elite athletes and coaches actually make their decisions, and esports is no different. Steve built Luminosity from nothing in Toronto and bought it back because he was not finished with it. We have built Cizzle the same way, one partnership at a time, and that is what makes this a perfect fit.”

Luminosity Gaming was founded in Toronto in 2015 and built championship-calibre teams, including the roster that won the MLG Columbus Major in 2016, alongside some of the most recognizable names in content creation. Maida reacquired the Organization in January 2026 and has rebuilt it since, entering Counter-Strike 2 competition in July 2026.

“Esports is one of the most demanding arenas out there, physically and mentally, even if people don’t always think of it that way. Our players and creators are putting in long hours under real pressure, and having a partner like CWENCH that actually cares about what athletes are putting into their bodies matters to us,” said Steve Maida, Founder of Luminosity Gaming. “This isn’t just a logo on a jersey. It’s two organizations that built something from the ground up, coming together to push performance forward for our entire roster.”

About Luminosity Gaming

Founded in Toronto in 2015 by Steve Maida, Luminosity Gaming is a globally recognized esports organization built around competitive teams and a roster of influential content creators. Luminosity is focused on building a world-class competitive presence while growing a passionate community of gamers and esports fans across its platforms. For more information, visit www.luminosity.gg.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION

“John Celenza”

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, scaling of production capacity, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities, and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s partnership with Luminosity Gaming, including expected brand exposure, athlete and creator engagement, and consumer adoption in the esports category. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks (including manufacturing facility utilization rates, dependency on third-party co-manufacturing volume commitments, and production line efficiencies), reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers and outsourced supply chain networks, dependency on single-source or third-party suppliers for raw materials and packaging inputs (including outsourced proprietary flavor formulations), regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.