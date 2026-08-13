CrowdStrike Expands Project QuiltWorks to SMBs, Extending Frontier AI Risk Protection to Organizations of Every Size

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is extending Project QuiltWorks to organizations of all sizes. As frontier AI lowers the barrier to sophisticated attacks and collapses the window between vulnerability and exploitation, every organization becomes a target. Through global distributors, cloud marketplaces, and cybersecurity’s deepest channel partner ecosystem, CrowdStrike is bringing the only coordinated framework to secure every layer of frontier AI risk to SMBs worldwide.

Arrow Electronics, Ignition Technology, Nord Security, Pax8, TD SYNNEX, Westcon-Comstor, and Zip Security bring QuiltWorks down market. Their global partner, MSP, and MSSP networks extend the coalition’s AI-driven vulnerability discovery and prioritization, expert-led remediation, and financial protection to organizations that have lacked access to an enterprise-grade program at this scale, while building repeatable, scalable frontier AI businesses on the Falcon® platform.

"Frontier AI has fundamentally shifted cybersecurity from risk management to business imperative," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "SMBs are the backbone of the global economy and need the same standard of protection as the world’s largest enterprises. QuiltWorks has proven itself that standard, attempted by others, replicated by none. The channel is how QuiltWorks can reach every organization, regardless of size, sector, or geography."

Bringing QuiltWorks Down Market

As more advanced AI models become available, nearly any adversary can discover, chain, and exploit vulnerabilities at machine speed and scale, placing organizations of all sizes at risk. Powered by frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Project QuiltWorks unites CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery and adversary-informed prioritization with remediation services from leading systems integrators, hardened cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and financial protection from leaders in the cyber insurance industry. Most SMBs lack the resources and expertise to access and operationalize these capabilities on their own.

With the world's leading technology distributors and marketplaces and their global networks of thousands of partners already delivering managed security services to SMBs across regions, QuiltWorks now has a path to every organization, and a proven framework to secure them at the moment frontier AI changed cybersecurity forever.

Supporting Partner Quotes

“Our channel partners are looking for trusted guidance and confidence as AI rapidly transforms the cybersecurity landscape. Through QuiltWorks, Arrow and CrowdStrike can help connect them with deeper insights into emerging risks, accelerated remediation strategies, and the collective expertise of the industry’s leading cybersecurity innovators to better protect the organizations they serve.”

– Kelly Noland, general manager of cybersecurity solutions, North America, Arrow Electronics

“Our partners are always looking for differentiated technologies that address what’s next in cybersecurity. QuiltWorks gives them a new opportunity to help SMB customers address frontier AI risk, combining CrowdStrike’s innovation with the specialist expertise needed to bring it to market.”

– Sean Remnant, Chief Strategy Officer, Ignition Technology

“Making advanced cybersecurity accessible has always been core to Nord Security. By joining QuiltWorks, we’re extending that mission to frontier AI and helping bring enterprise-grade protection to SMBs that often lack the resources and expertise of larger organizations.”

– Mantas Ulozas, Chief Business Development Officer of B2B Commercial, Nord Security

"As advanced attacks become easier to launch and scale, SMBs need access to the same level of protection as enterprise organizations. With the QuiltWorks alliance, CrowdStrike and Pax8 are helping bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to the SMB market through managed service providers and managed intelligence providers in the trusted channel community, giving businesses the tools, expertise, and guidance they need to stay resilient in the AI era.”

– Robert Belgrave, Chief Business Officer, Pax8

“Our partners already serve SMBs around the world, putting them on the front lines of how frontier AI is changing cybersecurity. Project QuiltWorks gives them a scalable way to bring advanced protection, expert-led remediation and cyber risk support to customers that may not have the resources to operationalize these capabilities on their own. By combining the Falcon platform with the reach and technical expertise of TD SYNNEX and our partner ecosystem, we can help more organizations improve resilience to those customers while creating a repeatable new growth opportunity for their businesses.”

– Mike Allers, VP Security, TD SYNNEX North America

“The channel has a critical role to play in making advanced cybersecurity accessible to every organization. With QuiltWorks, our partners can bring frontier AI protection to SMB customers while building the expertise and services to help them address this new era of cyber risk.”

– René Klein, Executive Vice President, Europe, Westcon-Comstor

"AI made sophisticated attacks cheap, but sophisticated defense stayed out of reach for companies without a CISO or security team. That’s the gap Zip Security was built to close: a fully-managed security platform that deploys, configures, and runs enterprise-grade protection for SMBs. QuiltWorks extends that to frontier AI risk – the same standard the largest enterprises rely on, without added complexity or headcount."

– Joshua Zweig, CEO, Zip Security

Visit here for more information on Project QuiltWorks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

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