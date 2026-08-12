Edge Focus Closes Growth Equity Raise Led by Atlas Merchant Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Focus (“EF”), a firm that delivers technology, capital, and access to consumer credit, today announced a minority equity investment led by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC (“Atlas”). The capital injection will support Edge Focus’s hiring efforts, expand the firm’s proprietary credit technology and support continued growth of its capital markets platform as it scales with new lending and institutional partners.

As EF and Atlas have been forging their partnership, EF has steadily increased its headcount throughout 2026 to prepare for the capital injection. EF’s enhanced infrastructure and capital will facilitate ongoing development of its proprietary underwriting technology across alternative data sets, new asset classes and origination channels. The team expansion and funding will also help enhance EF’s capital markets platform to create additional investment opportunities and deepen relationships with asset managers.

“The team at Edge Focus has proven that combining proprietary technology with rigorous underwriting discipline is a winning formula for the modern credit market. We saw a clear opportunity to support a firm that is not just participating in the market, but actively enhancing it,” said Bob Diamond, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Merchant Capital. “Atlas Merchant is thrilled to support their next phase of growth, and we look forward to working closely with their team to unlock new investment channels and broaden their footprint across the financial services sector.”

“The Edge Focus team has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver disciplined underwriting and attractive investment opportunities across credit and economic cycles,” said Brian Saunders, Head of Private Equity at Atlas. “We look forward to supporting Edge Focus’s next phase of growth as they continue to build out their team, broaden their technology platform and expand relationships with leading asset managers, bank originators and the large lending platforms.”

“This equity raise validates the consumer credit engine we’ve spent nearly a decade building,” said Elliott Lorenz, co-founder and CEO of Edge Focus. “Having already gained the confidence of leading private credit firms such as Fortress and Nelnet, it is incredibly rewarding to achieve further validation through a partnership with a firm as respected as Atlas Merchant.”

The investment from Atlas follows a period of significant growth for EF. In 2025 alone, the firm supported its lending partners in evaluating $172 billion in loan applications and curating $2.0 billion in loan volume across all investment vehicles, including funds, joint ventures, separately managed accounts, its EDGEX product shelf and service contracts. Leveraging its proprietary underwriting platform, Origin, EF and its lending partners currently evaluate more than one million loan applications each month, informed by more than 150 billion data points.

CRB Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to EF. Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP served as legal advisor to Atlas.

Disclaimers:

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Information herein reflects the beliefs and opinions of Edge Focus as of [August 12, 2026], and are based on certain assumptions and estimates that are subject to various risks. Certain quotes above were provided by Atlas, which now owns equity interest in EF. References made to endorsements by any third-party provider to invest with Edge Focus are not indicative of future performance and do not imply any guaranteed level of service, skill or training. Investors should not rely on endorsements for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing. References made to endorsements by any third-party provider to invest with Edge Focus are not indicative of future performance and do not imply any guaranteed level of service, skill or training. Investors should not rely on endorsements for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing.

About Edge Focus:

Edge Focus delivers technology, capital, and access to consumer credit. Through its proprietary underwriting and portfolio management software, Edge Focus delivers institutional‑grade investment opportunities in consumer loans originated by the nation's leading lending platforms, in partnership with the world's largest and most sophisticated private credit funds. Learn more at edgefocuspartners.com.

About Atlas Merchant Capital LLC

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC is a global investment firm focused on compelling opportunities across the financial services sector. Headquartered in New York, the firm was founded and is led by Bob Diamond and David Schamis, who, together with their partners and a team of seasoned professionals, bring deep industry expertise, extensive global networks, and a proven ability to identify and create value across the sector. For more information, please visit atlasmerchantcapital.com