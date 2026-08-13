Northern Trust Expands Relationship with First Sentier Group to Support Singapore Unit Trust Offering

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with First Sentier Group, being appointed fund administrator for First Sentier Investors Global Growth Funds, a Singapore unit trust offering.

The move represents an expansion of a 20-year global relationship between the firms. The First Sentier Investors Global Growth Funds represent a collective investment scheme in Singapore. Share

Under the expanded mandate, Northern Trust will provide custody, fund accounting and transfer agency services for First Sentier Investors Global Growth Funds. The arrangement combines local Singapore transfer agency capabilities with Northern Trust’s global operating platform, supporting a consistent, scalable and resilient servicing framework for the Singapore unit trust offering while aligning with First Sentier Group’s broader operating model objectives and local regulatory requirements.

Yen Leng Ong, Country Head of Singapore at Northern Trust, said: “This expanded mandate with First Sentier Group strengthens our fund administration support for retail investors in the region and reflects the depth of our global relationship. It also represents an important milestone for our Singapore operations and a significant step in the evolution of our local transfer agency capability.”

The move represents an expansion of a broader global relationship between the firms, which began in 2006. The First Sentier Investors Global Growth Funds represent a collective investment scheme in Singapore, further broadening the scope of services delivered by Northern Trust globally.

Amanda Gazal, Chief Operating Officer for First Sentier Group, said: “This appointment supports the continued simplification of our global operating model and strengthens the consistency of service across our fund ranges. The Singapore transition marks an important milestone in the ongoing evolution of our operating framework, designed to deliver scalable and resilient support for our clients and investors.”

Northern Trust provides a complete suite of asset servicing solutions for global investment managers including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions, supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.