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Cadeler Installs Final Turbine at He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadeler has completed the final turbine installation at the 960 MW He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm in the German North Sea. The final turbines were installed by Wind Keeper, under its long-term contract with Vestas.

Cadeler’s scope of the installation campaign was executed using two of Cadeler's offshore wind installation vessels. Wind Orca commenced the project in April 2025 before Wind Keeper took over the remaining installation scope in the first quarter of 2026 under Cadeler's long-term contract with Vestas announced last year. The project marked Wind Keeper's first offshore wind installation campaign since joining the Cadeler fleet following her acquisition and comprehensive upgrade.

Developed by EnBW, He Dreiht consists of 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and marks the first commercial-scale installation of Vestas' flagship offshore wind turbine. Once fully operational, the wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 1.1 million households.

Henrik Thun, He Dreiht Project Director at Vestas, comments: "The completion of turbine installation at He Dreiht is an important milestone for our V236-15.0 MW platform and a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration across the offshore value chain. We thank Cadeler for supporting the safe and efficient installation of all 64 turbines and look forward to progressing the project through commissioning and into operation."

Commenting on the project completion, Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, says: "We are proud to have supported Vestas in successfully delivering the first commercial installation campaign for the V236-15.0 MW turbine. Projects of this scale are made possible through a shared commitment to safe, predictable execution. The project also marks Wind Keeper's successful debut as part of the Cadeler fleet, strengthening our ability to provide long-term support for our clients across both the construction and operational phases of offshore wind projects."

Equipped with a 2,200-tonne main crane, Wind Keeper supports both offshore wind installation and operations and maintenance activities through Cadeler's dedicated service platform, Nexra.

The He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm is located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Borkum and around 110 kilometres west of Helgoland in the German North Sea.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a pure-play offshore wind installation partner and a global leader in offshore wind turbine transport and installation. The company owns and operates the industry’s largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its capabilities into full-scope foundation transport and installation, as well as operations & maintenance. With its modern fleet and depth of expertise across onshore and offshore operations, Cadeler supports the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:
press@cadeler.com

Mikkel Gleerup
CEO, Cadeler
+45 3246 3102
mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds
EVP & CLO, Cadeler
+44 7376 174172
alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com

Industry:

Cadeler A/S

NYSE:CDLR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:
press@cadeler.com

Mikkel Gleerup
CEO, Cadeler
+45 3246 3102
mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds
EVP & CLO, Cadeler
+44 7376 174172
alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com

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