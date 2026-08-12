David Nairne + Associates Ltd. Joins Dillon Consulting Limited

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillon Consulting Limited (Dillon) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Partnership with David Nairne + Associates Ltd. (DNA).

DNA is an award-winning multidisciplinary consulting firm providing planning, architecture, civil and structural engineering, and project management services that has been in practice since 1972. Dillon is an award-winning engineering, planning, management, and environmental science firm that was founded in London, Ontario in 1946. These two proudly Canadian, employee-owned firms are excited to join forces to support the needs of clients from coast to coast to coast.

DNA is highly recognized across the West Coast and Northern Canada for its deep, meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities and leaders, as well as its work with municipalities, non-profit organizations and federal, provincial, and territorial governments. The DNA team includes architects, engineers, and planners who approach every project with the mindset of community builders, combining their expertise to improve quality of life and infrastructure. DNA will continue to operate separately from Dillon Consulting Limited as David Nairne + Associates Ltd.

“We are excited to partner with the incredible team at DNA,” commented Sean Hanlon, CEO and President, Dillon. “When we looked at DNA, we saw a firm that genuinely shares our passion for nation-building and community improvement projects. We deeply respect the 50-year legacy of trust and loyalty DNA has built, and together we will continue to live our shared mission to elevate value every day for our clients.”

“I’m deeply honoured for the opportunity to build on the legacy established by my father, David Nairne, and Fereydoun Dabiri,” commented Kathryn Nairne. “Their leadership, vision, and commitment have laid an exceptional foundation, and I’m excited to help carry that legacy forward while shaping the next generation of our success.”

“I am very pleased that we are now part of Dillon Consulting. Dillon is a proudly Canadian, 100% employee-owned, professional consulting firm. And they are a perfect fit,” commented Andy Mill, DNA President and COO. “Dillon is sincere, human, employee-centric, honest, kind and capable. I believe they share our DNA and that together great things will be accomplished.”

Following Dillon’s March 2025 Partnership with Atlantic Canada’s FBM Architecture Ltd. (FBM), the alliance with DNA represents the western expansion of Dillon’s architectural subsidiary, Dillon Architecture Limited (DAL). With FBM anchoring the practice on the East Coast and DNA driving capabilities in the West, DAL is positioned to provide a connected, coast-to-coast presence that dissolves traditional boundaries and delivers premier architectural design backed by Dillon’s full suite of multidisciplinary consulting services.

About Dillon Consulting Limited

Founded in 1946, Dillon is an established, Canadian, employee-owned professional consulting firm specializing in planning, management, engineering, and environmental science. With over 25 offices and more than 1,100 employees across Canada, Dillon offers a wide range of services related to building and improving facilities and infrastructure, protecting the environment, and developing communities. www.dillon.ca

About David Nairne + Associates Ltd.

DNA is an award-winning multidisciplinary consulting firm providing planning, architecture, civil and structural engineering, and project management services. With a team of over 50 dedicated employees, DNA has spent over 50 years successfully completing projects throughout British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Alaska. The firm is founded on long-term, trusting relationships and a commitment to creating sustainable communities. www.davidnairne.com