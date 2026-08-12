Veritone and ZeroEyes Partner to Accelerate Real-Time Threat Alerts and Post-Event Investigations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, and ZeroEyes, the creators of a leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, have officially partnered to deliver a powerful, differentiated public safety offering. This collaboration aligns two industry leaders to provide organizations with a coordinated security solution encompassing near real-time threat monitoring and comprehensive post-event analysis for live events and chaotic environments.

“Our partnership with ZeroEyes represents a critical step forward in how organizations can leverage artificial intelligence to protect their communities and assets,” said CEO Ryan Steelberg of Veritone. “By pairing ZeroEyes’ real-time, proactive alerts with Veritone’s advanced post-event analysis, we’re equipping security and law enforcement professionals with the actionable intelligence to help manage every stage of an incident.”

While traditional security measures often rely on reactive protocols, the integration of ZeroEyes and Veritone’s offerings provides a more complete lifecycle of threat management. ZeroEyes threat detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun or knife is identified, images are quickly shared with the ZeroEye Operations Center (ZOC), a U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence – including visual description, weapon type, and last known location – to law enforcement and school administrators, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a weapon is detected. Following an event, Veritone’s advanced AI platform accelerates post-event analysis, helping agencies and security teams swiftly process data for investigations and evidentiary needs.

Central to this partnership is both companies' commitment to human-in-the-loop analytic deployment. In situations where rapid decision-making is critical, human verification plays an essential role in reducing false positives and helping alerts stay actionable. By combining ZeroEyes’ human-verified threat detection and situational awareness with Veritone’s post-event AI capabilities, the partnership gives security teams valuable intelligence at critical points before, during, and after an incident.

“When responding to an active assailant, time and situational awareness are critical, and both are often in short supply,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. “Our goal is to give school administrators and their law enforcement partners more of both, providing actionable intelligence that supports a faster, more informed response. By partnering with Veritone, we can extend that value beyond the immediate threat and give customers additional tools to support post-event analysis and investigation.”

ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an effective anti-terrorism technology and holds the distinct honor of being the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation. The platform's expanded capabilities now also include knife detection, further broadening its ability to proactively identify and mitigate acts of violence.

Through this bi-directional referral agreement, both Veritone and ZeroEyes will leverage their respective networks to introduce clients to a more holistic, robust approach to physical security and incident management.

For more information about Veritone, visit www.veritone.com. For more information about ZeroEyes and its human-verified AI threat detection solutions, visit zeroeyes.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first analytic based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and scope of Veritone's referral partnership with ZeroEyes; the expected capabilities and interoperability of Veritone's and ZeroEyes' respective platforms; the potential for the combined offering to enhance threat detection, incident response, and post-event analysis for security and law enforcement organizations; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public safety sector. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the scope and success of Veritone's referral relationship with ZeroEyes and whether anticipated benefits are realized; the ability of both companies' technologies to perform as described; dependence on third-party technology and partnerships; market acceptance of the combined offering; competition in the public safety and AI-driven security markets; evolving regulation of AI, surveillance, and biometric technologies; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.