STL Selects Kinaxis Planning One to Strengthen Supply Chain Planning Across Global Operations

OTTAWA, Ontario & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced that STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, has selected Kinaxis Planning One to strengthen its supply chain planning capabilities and improve decision-making speed across its global operations.

The deployment reflects Kinaxis' continued commitment to the Indian market and represents another milestone in expanding customer access through its growing network of value-added reseller (VAR) partners, and its first customer win through the company's Google Marketplace mid-market initiative.

"Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to respond to volatility with faster, more coordinated decisions," said Ray Curbelo, SVP, Global Partner Organization at Kinaxis. "This engagement with STL reflects both the growing demand for modern supply chain planning in India and the role our partner ecosystem and Google Marketplace initiative are playing in expanding access to Kinaxis Planning One."

By implementing Kinaxis Planning One, STL will enhance visibility across its supply chain, improve cross-functional coordination and better respond to changing demand and supply conditions.

"For STL, strengthening supply chain planning is essential to how we operate and deliver for customers," said Rahul Puri, Chief Executive Officer, STL. "Kinaxis Planning One will help us improve visibility across operations, respond more quickly to change and support more consistent execution as our business continues to grow.

The announcement builds on Kinaxis' growing presence in India, where manufacturers are investing in advanced planning technologies to support business growth, improve resilience and compete more effectively in global markets.

For more information about Kinaxis Planning One, visit www.kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain – from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.