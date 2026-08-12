Snom and Telinta Team Up to Streamline IP Phone Provisioning for ITSP Customers

TIGARD, Ore. & SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based VoIP switching and billing solutions, and Snom, a leader in communication technology, today announced a solution for automated provisioning of Snom M500 phones using Telinta’s softswitch platform.

Telinta has developed Auto-Provisioning Profiles for the Snom M500 Pro DECT Multicell Base Station, the Snom M55 SIP DECT Handset, and the Snom M58 SIP DECT Deskset.

The Snom M500 DECT Multicell Base Station, together with the M55 SIP DECT Handset and M58 SIP DECT Deskset, delivers a scalable, enterprise-grade wireless communications solution for businesses of all sizes. Designed for simple deployment and centralized management, the M500 family provides reliable mobility, exceptional HD voice quality, and secure SIP-based communications, making it an ideal solution for service providers delivering hosted voice and UC services.

This cloud-based provisioning enables Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) worldwide to streamline and automate deployments of Snom phones via Telinta’s cloud-based softswitch platform. Telinta’s solution is unique since ITSPs can provision Snom IP phones using the same cloud-based platform they use for other important business functions such as billing, call routing, serving resellers, and other service provider functions. Telinta’s platform can also be used to easily update the IP phone’s firmware, activate and deactivate features, and more.

“We team up with industry-leading partners such as Telinta to serve our mutual ITSP customers,” said Mark Bresler, Channel Account Manager, Snom US-East. “Together, our world-class IP phones with Telinta’s cloud-based switching and billing platform provide ITSPs with the competitive advantage they need to win in the marketplace.”

“We’ve developed Auto-Provisioning Profiles to help ITSPs provision virtually any number of Snom IP phones, without needing manual configuration at the customer premise,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. “Snom and Telinta can serve the unique needs of both small and large ITSPs using the power of our white label cloud-based solutions.”

Auto-Provisioning Profiles are a standard part of Telinta’s TeliCore™ softswitch platform. TeliCore integrates Telinta’s cutting-edge solutions for ITSPs with world-class switching and billing capabilities. With Telinta, ITSPs can easily offer Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, business and residential VoIP, and other services without needing their own infrastructure.

The two companies will deliver a joint webinar to explain how they serve ITSPs:

Date / Time: September 16, 2026 1:00pm US Eastern Time

To Register: https://telinta.com/snom

ITSPs can easily create an inventory of provisioned Snom phones using Telinta’s web-based interface. When Snom phones are connected to an IP network at the customer premise, they will automatically connect to Telinta’s platform to download a complete, accurate configuration profile, without the need for manual configuration or an installer visit.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303).

For more information, please visit www.snom.com. © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH.

About Telinta

Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for telecom service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label solutions is highly customizable for ITSPs and their resellers. Telinta’s carrier-grade solutions include Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, UCaaS, Business and Residential VoIP, calling from Mobile and Desktop softphones, WebRTC, and other VoIP services. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more information.