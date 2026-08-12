OhioGuidestone Selects Streamline Healthcare Solutions as its Electronic Health Record Partner

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a comprehensive evaluation process, OhioGuidestone, Ohio’s leader in community behavioral health, has selected Streamline Healthcare Solutions and its SmartCare™ EHR platform as its electronic health record (EHR) partner.

OhioGuidestone provides a complete continuum of responsive person-centered prevention services, mental health and substance use treatment, and wrap-around supports, serving the needs of over 50,000 people each year through telehealth and locations across Ohio. As the organization continues to grow and expand into new service lines including primary care, OhioGuidestone sought a technology platform capable of supporting its long-term strategic vision while delivering a unified experience across programs, clinical operations, and revenue cycle functions.

"We are excited to partner with OhioGuidestone and support their mission of transforming the lives of children, adults, and families across Ohio. Throughout the evaluation process, OhioGuidestone demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in technology that will enhance care delivery today while supporting continued growth and innovation in the future. We look forward to building a long-term partnership and helping their team leverage SmartCare™ to improve operational efficiency, strengthen outcomes, and expand access to care for the communities they serve," said Navid Asgari, Chief Executive Officer of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

Streamline's SmartCare™ platform emerged as the preferred solution due to its ability to support large, multi-faceted behavioral health organizations through an enterprise single-platform software. The SmartCare platform provides the scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiencies necessary to support organizational growth while simplifying clinical and financial workflows across diverse programs and services.

As an established leader in the Ohio behavioral health market, Streamline currently supports 22 partnerships and more than 8,000 end users statewide. OhioGuidestone's leadership team was particularly impressed by Streamline's extensive experience serving large behavioral health organizations, proven track record of success, and deep understanding of Ohio's behavioral healthcare landscape.

Throughout the evaluation process, OhioGuidestone also recognized Streamline's commitment to being a true strategic partner rather than simply a software vendor. Streamline's collaborative approach includes active participation in state and product-focused user groups, direct access to experienced EHR and behavioral health leaders, and a strong focus on incorporating customer feedback into ongoing product development.

"Selecting the right EHR is an important investment in the future of OhioGuidestone and the individuals and families we serve. We were looking for a partner that could bring together the technology, flexibility, and scalability needed to support our growing organization while making it easier for our teams to do what they do best: provide high-quality, compassionate care. Streamline's SmartCare platform and its collaborative approach stood out throughout our evaluation process, and we are confident this partnership will help us strengthen our operations, better connect information across our continuum of care, and position OhioGuidestone for continued innovation and growth," said Rob Law, Chief Information Officer of OhioGuidestone.

About OhioGuidestone

With compassion and respect, OhioGuidestone helps people across the lifespan navigate life’s challenges and opportunities. As the state’s leader in community behavioral health, we focus on the needs of the whole person, empowering them to take steps towards their healthiest future. OhioGuidestone provides a complete continuum of responsive person-centered prevention services, mental health and substance use treatment, and wrap-around supports, serving the needs of over 50,000 people each year through telehealth and locations across Ohio.

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Since 2003, Streamline Healthcare Solutions has focused exclusively on Behavioral Health and Human Services. We understand people choose to work in behavioral health based on a deep desire to help others. We partner with our customers to provide innovative technology solutions that help them improve the quality of life for those they serve.

Streamline's SmartCare™ platform sets a new standard for Behavioral Health EHRs. Its dependability and stability provide organizations with the control they need to succeed in today's complex environment, while its flexibility enables them to transform the way they provide care to meet the exciting promise of tomorrow. For more information, visit streamlinehealthcare.com.