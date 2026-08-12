San Francisco 49ers and U.S. Bank Announce Multiyear Partnership Extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank and the San Francisco 49ers today announced a partnership extension that maintains U.S. Bank as the team’s Official Bank Partner and builds upon the brands’ shared commitment to the Bay Area. The new multiyear deal strengthens the 49ers-U.S. Bank relationship, which began in 2014, and adds a new practice jersey patch.

U.S. Bank and the San Francisco 49ers today announced a partnership extension that maintains U.S. Bank as the team’s Official Bank Partner and builds upon the brands’ shared commitment to the Bay Area. Share

U.S. Bank will now support all 49ers girls flag football programming, deepening its relationship with youth sports in the Bay Area and beyond. In September, U.S. Bank will help sponsor the 2026 49ers FLAG High School Girls Showcase, bringing together some of the top girls’ flag football programs in California.

Elsewhere in the 49ers youth sports ecosystem, U.S. Bank will continue its presenting sponsorship of 49ers PREP, the 49ers Foundation’s direct service program empowering youth to lead healthy lifestyles through football, and 49ers Cal-Hi Sports, the Emmy award-winning Bay Area high school sports show.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, a relationship that reflects our shared commitment to supporting the Bay Area and creating meaningful experiences for fans, clients and communities,” said Brian Formisano, California regional executive, Branch and Small Business Banking for U.S. Bank. “This extension builds on a strong foundation and opens the door for even more impact from expanding opportunities in girls’ flag football to connecting with fans in new ways at Levi’s Stadium. We’re excited to continue showing up alongside the 49ers in ways that matter both on and off the field.”

New this season, the Levi’s® Stadium east field club is rebranded with U.S. Bank as the presenting sponsor. The marquee club space sits directly behind the visiting team bench and provides best-in-class hospitality including premium food and beverage offerings and close views of the 49ers' opponents on their sideline. Renderings of the rebranded club are available HERE.

“U.S. Bank has shown up for the 49ers Faithful and the larger Bay Area community for a long time; we’re proud to extend our impactful partnership for years to come,” said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Over the years, U.S. Bank has helped us create meaningful programs from supporting youth sports to enhancing the fan experience at Levi’s® Stadium. We look forward to building on that momentum and benefitting fans year-round.”

This NFL season, fans can look forward to seeing 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in a new brand campaign. 49ers TE George Kittle is also working with the bank to highlight U.S. Bank Financial Edge™, a financial guidance program designed to support players at every stage of their financial journey.

Other elements of the extended partnership include a redesigned 49ers-branded debit card and an entitlement game on October 19, 2026, when the team takes on the Washington Commanders during primetime on Sunday Night Football.

This extension follows the bank’s recent partnership announcement as an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor with the NFL. The collaboration builds on a strong, trusted relationship between the two organizations spanning more than 20 years and represents a shared commitment to innovation and financial stability.

In addition to a long history of providing a wide range of financial services for the NFL and several additional teams, U.S. Bank also has a leading sports industry finance business working with more than 35 professional sports teams, stadium and league-level clients. U.S. Bank arranged financing for the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium construction development and currently supports the 49ers with additional banking services.

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by the York family, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies, including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has eight conference championships and 22 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco 80 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and X @49ers.

-- 49ers.com --