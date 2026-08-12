Voyager Interests and The Arab Energy Fund Announce Strategic Partnership in CRTS Global

HOUSTON & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Interests (“Voyager”), a private equity firm specializing in energy services and equipment (“ES&E”) investments, and The Arab Energy Fund (“TAEF”), a leading multilateral impact financial institution, today announced that a consortium including TAEF and Zamil Group Investment Company (“Zamil”) has agreed to make a strategic minority investment in CRTS Global (“CRTS” or the “Company”). The partnership combines Voyager’s ES&E expertise with the investment capabilities of TAEF and Zamil to accelerate CRTS’s growth across the region and globally. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CRTS is the global leader in internal and external pipeline field joint coating, serving customers worldwide in the energy and industrial sectors. Through proprietary robotic tools, CRTS applies protective coatings to onshore and offshore pipelines for natural gas, crude oil, potable water, saltwater, hydrogen and carbon capture applications. Following its acquisition of RAE Coatings in 2025, CRTS is the only provider that delivers complete internal and external field joint coating solutions for the offshore sector, having completed coating services on more than five million field joints.

“Since acquiring the business in 2023, CRTS has emerged as the global leader in pipeline field joint coating,” said Robert Trainer, Partner at Voyager. “TAEF and Zamil are strong partners whose investment capabilities, industry expertise, and regional presence will help CRTS capitalize on the significant pipeline investment now underway across the world. We are proud to partner with TAEF and Zamil, and to continue supporting CRTS’s management team and employees in this next chapter of growth.”

“This partnership is a milestone for CRTS,” said Bryan Kirchmer, President of CRTS. “TAEF and Zamil bring expertise, regional depth and strategic relationships that will accelerate our growth in the Middle East and beyond, while Voyager’s continued involvement ensures continuity for our customers and our people. Together, we are better positioned than ever to deliver complete internal and external field joint coating solutions to customers worldwide.”

“CRTS represents the type of differentiated technology-driven business that aligns well with our investment strategy and our commitment to strengthening critical energy infrastructure. As investment in pipeline networks accelerates across the region and globally, CRTS’s proprietary capabilities, proven execution and strong market position create a compelling platform for long-term value creation. We are pleased to partner with Voyager, Zamil and the CRTS management team to support the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Maheur Mourali, Chief Investment Officer of The Arab Energy Fund.

Abdullrahman Khalid Al Zamil, the President of Zamil, continued to say “Zamil has a long history of investing across the industrial and energy sectors in Saudi Arabia and the region, and CRTS is a business whose capabilities fit well with our investment approach. We are pleased to partner with Voyager and TAEF to support its growth going forward.”

ADVISORS

PJT Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to CRTS and DLA Piper UK LLP served as legal counsel to CRTS. Dentons served as legal counsel to TAEF and Zamil.

ABOUT CRTS GLOBAL

Founded in 1979, CRTS Global is the global leader in field joint coating services through its use of proprietary robotic tools that apply protective coatings to internal and external segments of natural gas, crude oil, potable water and saltwater pipelines. CRTS is the only provider that delivers complete internal and external pipeline field joint coating solutions for the offshore sector. The Company provides its services throughout the Middle East, North America, South America, Asia, West Africa and the North Sea. Learn more online at www.crtsglobal.com.

ABOUT VOYAGER INTERESTS

Voyager Interests, based in Houston, Texas, is a specialized private equity firm that invests in ES&E companies across the world. Voyager is the most active private equity firm in the sector, with nine acquisitions completed since 2021. The firm is seeking new platform investments with enterprise values up to $500 million (or more with co-invest) across a range of transaction types, including complex international carve-outs, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Learn more online at www.voyagerinterests.com.

ABOUT THE ARAB ENERGY FUND

The Arab Energy Fund is a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy and utility sectors, established in 1974 by ten Arab oil-exporting countries. The Arab Energy Fund’s mission is to support the energy ecosystem with debt and equity solutions to enable energy security and sustainability and to develop local value chains and services in the MENA region. The Arab Energy Fund creates impact by contributing to economic prosperity and enabling local communities via talent development and knowledge creation. The Arab Energy Fund offers a comprehensive range of funding solutions across the entire energy value chain to leading public and private sector business partners in over 35 markets. The Arab Energy Fund applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially linked projects comprising c.25% of its USD 6.38bn loan portfolio. The Arab Energy Fund is the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s, ‘AA+’ by Fitch and ‘AA-’ by S&P. Learn more online at www.taef.com.

ABOUT ZAMIL GROUP INVESTMENT COMPANY

Zamil Group Investment Company, through its two investment arms – Public Equity and Private Equity, seeks to preserve and grow shareholder capital and generate superior investment returns. Zamil aims to create a positive economic impact and long-term value for its shareholders.

Public equity investments are carried out directly in listed equities and investments through Discretionary Portfolio Managers (DPM’s). Private equity investments are carried out either by investing through funds or directly investing in target companies.

Zamil’s investments span a wide range of industries in established and growth-oriented businesses in the MENA region. Zamil places immense value on ethics and upholds the highest integrity, professionalism, and confidentiality standards. Learn more online at www.zamil.com.