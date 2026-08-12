Blue Point Recapitalizes Dumpsters.com, a National Leader of Managed Waste and Site Services

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Point Capital Partners (“Blue Point”) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of Dumpsters.com ("Dumpsters" or “the Company”), a leading national provider of managed waste and site services.

“From our first conversations, the fit with Blue Point was clear — strategically, culturally and in our shared Cleveland-area roots — and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Kyle Braun, CEO of Dumpsters.com. Share

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Dumpsters.com is an asset-light waste management company that specializes in temporary roll-off dumpsters and related site services, including portable toilets, storage containers and temporary fencing.

“From our first conversations, the fit with Blue Point was clear — strategically, culturally and in our shared Cleveland-area roots — and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Kyle Braun, CEO of Dumpsters.com. “With Blue Point’s partnership, we can accelerate our strategic initiatives, including deepening business-to-business sales, expanding complementary site services and pursuing acquisitions across this highly fragmented market. We're especially proud to be building our future with a hometown partner that’s as committed as we are to supporting our employees and the community around us.”

Dumpsters.com has established a strong position serving customers nationwide. Through its centralized, tech-enabled business model, the Company connects a vast network of hauling and jobsite service partners with customers across a diverse set of end markets. This provides a single-source service while improving utilization, accelerating payment cycles, and streamlining administrative workflows.

“Dumpsters.com has built something unique in the managed waste services industry — an asset-light, data-driven platform that delivers real value for both customers and hauling partners,” said Charley Geiger, Partner at Blue Point. “Kyle and his team have scaled a leading platform with a proven operating model. We see substantial room to grow in the $100 billion-plus waste management market and look forward to being part of the next chapter.”

“We're proud to partner with another Northeast Ohio company,” said Rick Soukup, Principal at Blue Point. “As a founder-owned organization, the Company stood out for its highly aligned management team and execution-oriented mindset. Our extensive interaction gave both Blue Point and the Company confidence to accelerate key investments and strategic initiatives. The team has ambitious goals, and we’re thrilled to support them in their journey.”

This investment reflects Blue Point’s long-standing approach of serving as the first institutional partner to local businesses with the right mix of capital, industry experience and strategic support to help companies scale.

About Dumpsters.com

Dumpsters.com is an innovative waste management company that specializes in dumpster rentals and other site services, including portable toilets, storage containers and temporary fencing. Founded in 2009, Dumpsters.com’s mission is to be the most customer-centric company in the waste industry, with streamlined service and reliability at the forefront of its value proposition. With over 1 million dumpsters sold, the Company has developed tech-enabled systems that position it as the go-to service provider in the market – a reputation that is sustained by the continued investment in technology and operations that consistently delivers a superior customer experience.

About Blue Point Capital Partners

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital, focused on investing in and accelerating the growth of lower middle-market businesses. With a nationwide presence and global perspective, Blue Point combines local access with world-class resources to forge strong partnerships with entrepreneurs and advisors across regions. For more than 25 years, Blue Point has partnered with businesses to help them scale through tailored value-creation strategies. Blue Point’s portfolio is powered by an integrated team and specialized capabilities in global supply chain, data & digital, human capital, finance & accounting and M&A execution. Backed by deep industry expertise and an extensive operating network, Blue Point builds stronger, more competitive businesses alongside entrepreneurs and management teams. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Note: Certain statements about Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners’ business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners’ facilities as a business partner, rather than Blue Point Capital Partners’ capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Blue Point Capital Partners-sponsored vehicles.