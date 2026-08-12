Starburst Names 2025 F1 World Champion Lando Norris as Brand Ambassador

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starburst, the enterprise intelligence platform for governed data and AI, today announced a two-year partnership with F1 World Champion Lando Norris as brand ambassador. The partnership launches Starburst’s “Ask. Know. Go.” campaign, connecting the speed, precision, and data-driven decision-making of Formula 1 racing with the enterprise challenge of turning distributed data into trusted action.

Norris has built a career at the top of motor racing on a simple discipline: gather every available signal, build the clearest possible picture, and act with confidence when the moment arrives. Strategy windows open and close in fractions of a second. The ability to process information faster than the competition is not a tactical edge — it is the race. The same challenge now defines the enterprise AI race: organizations need to ask questions across all their data, understand the full context behind the answer, and act with speed and confidence.

Starburst helps enterprises do exactly that. Its platform enables users to run AI directly on distributed data in place, without moving or replatforming it, across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments while providing consistent business context to queries, models, or agents regardless of where it is stored or processed. This supports faster analytics, trusted AI, and better decisions at enterprise scale.

“People often see motor racing at the highest level as being about reactions, but most of the performance comes from preparation and understanding the details. I’m constantly asking questions, looking for information, and trying to build the clearest possible picture before making decisions. Whether that’s racing, running a business, or working with a team, having access to the right information at the right time gives you confidence to act. That’s what stood out to me about Starburst and why I’m excited to partner with them,” said Lando Norris, Brand Ambassador, Starburst.

The Ask. Know. Go. campaign brings Starburst’s enterprise intelligence story to life through the same sequence that drives elite performance: ask the right question, understand the full context, and act at the right moment.

Ask – Easy access to data in a conversational manner

In top-level racing, every moment on track creates new questions: how is the car performing, where are the gaps opening, how is the circuit changing, and when is the right moment to make a move? Enterprises face the same pressure as conditions shift across markets, customers, operations, and competitors. Starburst makes it possible for users, applications, and AI agents to ask questions across distributed enterprise data without waiting for data movement, manual engineering work, or fragmented systems.

Know – Access to all the data provides context, accuracy, and confidence

A fast answer is only valuable if it reflects the full picture. In motor racing at the highest level, performance depends on connecting signals from across an entire race weekend and turning them into trusted context. In the enterprise, Starburst does the same by connecting governed data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, helping teams and AI systems work from a more complete and trusted view of the business.

Go – Speed, performance at the core

When the right answer arrives at the right moment, teams can act decisively. In racing, that can mean committing to a pass, changing strategy, or accelerating out of a corner. In business, it means moving from insight to action before the opportunity passes. Starburst delivers fast, governed performance at scale, so organizations can make confident decisions and move with speed.

And because performance is core to that mission, Starburst continually innovates to improve speed, efficiency, and cost at scale, including its work with NVIDIA to pair Starburst MCP server with NVIDIA Vera, enabling customers to run real-time AI-based analytics on governed, federated data at unprecedented speed. Early benchmarks show up to 6x faster query performance at production scale, with GPU instances delivering 3-4x more analytical throughput per dollar than CPU-only alternatives.

“Lando represents what happens when preparation, data, and split-second decision-making come together,” said Justin Borgman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Starburst. “That's the challenge enterprises face with AI: ask the right questions, access the complete context behind the answer, and act before the opportunity passes. Starburst makes that possible by giving teams and AI agents governed access to data wherever it lives.”

Built on open standards including Trino and Apache Iceberg, Starburst gives enterprises a faster path to AI and analytics by reducing the need to consolidate data before it can be used. With governed access to distributed data, organizations can support conversational analytics, AI search, agentic workflows, and business intelligence from a shared foundation of trusted enterprise context.

For data teams, analysts, and business leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology, and other data-intensive industries, the need is clear. The organizations that can ask better questions, trust the answers, and act faster are better equipped to compete. The partnership will come to life through a brand campaign across digital, social, and event channels, anchored by the Ask. Know. Go. framework and Norris's perspective as an elite competitor whose performance depends on data, preparation, and decisive action.

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.starburst.io/info/ask-know-go/.

About Starburst

Starburst delivers enterprise intelligence at scale by giving organizations secure, governed access to all their data, wherever it lives. Built for distributed data environments across on-premises systems, multiple clouds, and hybrid architectures, the Starburst platform helps companies power AI and analytics without the cost, complexity, and limitations of traditional data consolidation.

By enabling federated access to complete enterprise context, Starburst helps AI platforms, applications, and teams move from pilots to production with trusted, actionable data. Business leaders gain faster insights, stronger collaboration, and greater confidence in decisions based on complete and governed data. Built on open standards with Trino and Apache Iceberg, Starburst integrates with existing technologies while helping organizations avoid vendor lock-in.

Leading enterprises in more than 60 countries — including Comcast, Citigroup, and four of the top five global banks — trust Starburst to fuel enterprise intelligence. For more information, visit starburst.ai.