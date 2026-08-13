Uber Partners with Hinomaru Kotsu for Robotaxi Pilot Deployment in Tokyo

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Uber Japan has signed an operational partnership agreement with one of its taxi operators, Hinomaru Kotsu Co., Ltd., to manage day-to-day fleet operations for its autonomous vehicle pilot deployment in Tokyo, scheduled to launch in late 2026. Hinomaru Kotsu will oversee depot operations, vehicle cleaning, maintenance, inspections, charging, and vehicle uptime, with Uber making these rides available to customers through its leading global ridehailing app.

This initiative is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a robotaxi partnership in Japan signed on March 12, 2026, by Uber Technologies (Headquarters: California, USA; CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi), Wayve (Headquarters: London, UK; CEO: Alex Kendall), and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa; President and CEO: Ivan Espinosa). By deploying Nissan LEAF equipped with Wayve’s AI Driver technology, the project aims to provide a seamless environment where riders can experience cutting-edge robotaxi services as an everyday transportation option.

Under Japanese law, passenger transport services must be operated by authorized taxi companies. This initiative is strictly designed to comply with domestic laws, regulations, and licensing requirements. Uber will provide its matching platform and operational support tools, while Hinomaru Kotsu will serve as the authorized operator responsible for fleet management. In the initial phase of the pilot rollout, safety will be the highest priority; experienced Hinomaru Kotsu drivers will be on board as safety operators to monitor behind the wheel and ensure reliable operations, as part of our phased introduction, before fully driverless operations begin in the future, subject to regulatory approval.

Comment from Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery, Uber:

“We are very happy to partner with Hinomaru Kotsu—a deeply trusted operator—to bring this pilot deployment to life in Tokyo. Japan’s capital features one of the most complex driving environments in the world. Hinomaru Kotsu’s extensive operational experience and rigorous safety standards, as well as Nissan's exceptional automotive engineering and Wayve’s advanced AI technology, are vital to the success of this project. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration between relevant ministries and our partners to responsibly deliver a safe, seamless, and futuristic transportation choice to riders in Japan."

Comment from Kazutaka Tomita, President and Representative Director, Hinomaru Kotsu:

"We are deeply honored to embark on this new challenge alongside Uber and our partners toward the commercialization of robotaxis. By fully leveraging the safety management expertise and operational know-how we have cultivated over the years, we aim to build an operational framework where both human-driven taxis and robotaxis maximize their respective strengths. As we address the pressing societal challenge of driver shortages, we are committed to building a sustainable mobility service that everyone can rely on with confidence—one where people and technology complement and enhance each other."

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Hinomaru Katsu

As the core company of the Hinomaru Automobile Group with a 76-year history, Hinomaru Kotsu Co., Ltd. operates taxi and hired car services in Japan. Under our vision of "Driving with Heart over Skill," we strive to bring various innovations to the taxi and limousine industry, pursuing both safety and service excellence. In response to the recent surge in inbound tourism and concerns over labor shortages, we are driving initiatives around three key themes: "Technology," "Diversity," and "Healthcare," thereby contributing to the development of the taxi and hired car industry as a vital component of public transportation.