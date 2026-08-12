MOOYAH Drives International Growth in UAE With Great USA Foods LLC

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-based company that offers made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes, recently signed a master franchise license agreement with Great USA Foods LLC- led by partners Nizar Shalwani and Roma Subazali- to expand its footprint in the United Arab Emirates. The deal includes opening locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the near future with broader expansion in the coming years across the market.

“We are honored and excited to join the MOOYAH team and take on the role as a master franchisee in the UAE,” said Nizar Shalwani, Partner at Great USA Foods LLC. “The brand offers exceptional products that we look forward to sharing with residents and visitors in these new markets.”

The UAE offers a vibrant market and strong local consumer audience that appreciates MOOYAH’s offerings of quality burgers made with fresh ingredients, hand-cut French fries, and hand-spun shakes. The high tourist density and spending trends also contribute to the team’s interest in opening restaurants in the area.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Great USA Foods team to expand our presence to the UAE,” said Michael Meche, President for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “They have an impressive proven track record of growing brands, notably in Texas for the past 20 years. Their business acumen and dedication to expand internationally will help drive our success in this emerging market.”

MOOYAH currently operates 80 units across the US and the Middle East. The UAE deal marks the latest international expansion outside of North America.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is serving up burgers done right with made-to-order favorites crafted just the way guests like them. Since 2007, the Plano, Texas-based brand has been building crave-worthy meals with fresh, never frozen Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all-natural turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, hand-cut fries, real ice cream shakes, buns baked fresh daily and plenty of crisp, garden-fresh toppings to make every meal your own.

Backed by a proven business model and a franchise-first approach, MOOYAH continues to grow its footprint by empowering passionate entrepreneurs with comprehensive training, operational support, and innovative marketing resources. The brand’s commitment to franchise success and operational excellence has earned national recognition, including honors on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Update Media's 2024 Franchise Innovation Award, among other industry accolades.

Want to join the MOOYAH family, visit https://mooyahfranchise.com.