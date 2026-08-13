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Mobix Labs Signs Transformational Rare Earths Acquisition Agreement, Expanding National Security Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Special Project Delivery, expanding Mobix into rare earth elements, critical minerals, energy and strategic U.S. infrastructure — key resources underpinning America’s defense and advanced-technology supply chains.

Mobix is building a broader national security company spanning defense technology, American-built drones, critical resources and infrastructure — positioning the company across multiple high-priority markets central to America’s security and industrial future.

Mobix will be holding an investor call today at 4:15 p.m. ET. Investors may join the live webcast by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future growth and strategy of Mobix Labs. Actual results may differ materially due to risks described in Mobix Labs’ SEC filings. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update except as required by law.

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Contacts

Mobix Labs Investor Relations Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
mobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

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Mobix Labs, Inc.

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Contacts

Mobix Labs Investor Relations Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
mobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

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