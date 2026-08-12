Lessen Announces Strategic Partnership with Paul Davis Restoration to Expand Nationwide Property Services Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lessen, the intelligent operating platform powering end-to-end property services and technology solutions for residential and commercial portfolios, today announced a strategic partnership with Paul Davis Restoration, a leading provider of restoration and emergency services with more than 360 locations across North America.

Through this partnership, Paul Davis joins Lessen’s growing network of best-in-class service providers, enhancing Lessen’s capacity to deliver high-quality, responsive property services at scale for residential and commercial clients nationwide.

The partnership is already gaining momentum. Nearly 20 Paul Davis franchises have onboarded to the Lessen platform in recent weeks, with plans to expand to over 60 additional franchises this summer.

“We are building a national network of elite service partners who share our commitment to quality, consistency, and customer care,” said Jay McKee, CEO of Lessen. “Paul Davis exemplifies what we look for in a partner — operational excellence, a customer-first mindset, and the ability to deliver when it matters most.”

Paul Davis brings more than 60 years of experience in restoration and emergency services, including water, fire, mold, storm, and large-scale commercial response. Known for its white-glove service approach and strong local franchise network, Lessen’s partnership with Paul Davis further strengthens the platform’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to complex property service needs.

“We look for partners who support franchise operators with both opportunity and operational structure,” said Anthony Bellina, Director of Commercial at Paul Davis. “With Lessen, our franchises aren't just gaining access to more jobs, they're working within a platform that helps route more efficiently, improve responsiveness, and maintain service consistency across a distributed network."

Early results highlight the impact of the partnership. In one recent project, a Paul Davis team completed a complex water and microbial restoration for a national retail client ahead of Black Friday. The team finished half a day early, keeping the store fully operational throughout by using a protective containment approach that eliminated any disruption to the business — exemplifying the high quality of service owners and operators can expect from Lessen providers.

The collaboration also gives Paul Davis franchises access to consistent commercial work opportunities, purpose-built field workflows, and rapid payment processing with a transparent fee structure designed to protect franchise profitability rather than erode it. For franchise owners, the combination of steady work volume and financial predictability translates directly to better staffing stability and stronger service delivery.

As Lessen continues to expand its platform, partnerships like this play a critical role in delivering end-to-end property services through a combination of technology, data, and a curated network of trusted providers.

About Lessen

Lessen is the intelligent operating platform for property services, combining purpose-built software and AI, proprietary data at scale, operational expertise, and a nationwide vendor network to deliver end-to-end property services execution across distributed residential and commercial portfolios. Lessen serves property owners, operators, and managers across single-family and multifamily residential portfolios and multi-location commercial organizations, replacing fragmented vendors, disconnected systems, and manual coordination with a single platform that runs property services end-to-end. Informed by 40M+ work orders built across 14 years of data history, the platform's embedded intelligence continuously improves execution quality, cost discipline, and portfolio performance. Lessen's nationwide network of 30,000+ vetted service providers spans 100+ metro areas, completing more than three million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Learn more at lessen.com.

About Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis is a leading provider of restoration and emergency services, with more than 360 independently owned and operated franchises across North America. For over 60 years, Paul Davis has delivered expert response to water, fire, mold, storm, and disaster events, with a focus on customer care, operational excellence, and community commitment.