Ordr Expands Into Canadian Football With BC Lions Partnership, Bringing Payments Intelligence to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordr, the leading payments intelligence platform built for live experiences, today announced a partnership with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, bringing unified transaction data and real-time fan intelligence to gamedays at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place in Vancouver.

Founded in 1954, the BC Lions are one of the most storied franchises in Canadian football, with six Grey Cup championships and generations of fans across British Columbia. On gamedays, tens of thousands of fans move through concessions, retail, and premium spaces like the newly opened Creekside Terrace, generating thousands of transactions across dozens of revenue centers in a matter of hours. It is exactly the kind of high-velocity environment where payment speed, reliability, and fan data directly impact revenue.

Ordr’s platform layers seamlessly on top of the Club’s existing payment infrastructure, using AI to automatically unify every layer of the transaction stack, POS, payment processing, fees, consumer protection, and fan intelligence, into a single system, delivering visibility across every revenue center, reduced friction at the point of sale, and analytics that turn raw transaction data into actionable intelligence.

"The BC Lions are an iconic franchise playing in one of the great stadiums in North America, and BC Place on gameday is exactly the kind of environment Ordr was built for: high-volume, multi-concept operations where the fan experience is the product and every second of friction costs revenue," said Ryan Bott, CEO, Ordr. "We’ve proven this model in the NHL and in Las Vegas hospitality. Bringing it to the CFL validates that unified payments intelligence is the future of the entire live experience economy, and the Lions are leading the way in Canadian football."

Ordr Delivers Intelligence at the Speed of Gameday

For the BC Lions, the Ordr platform delivers three immediate operational advantages:

Unified transaction visibility across every revenue center. Ordr connects payment data from retail and premium hospitality across the stadium, eliminating reconciliation gaps, blind spots, and the lag between transaction and insight.

Real-time fan intelligence. Ordr’s platform transforms in-stadium and digital transaction data into unified fan profiles, enabling the Lions to understand spend behavior, identify high-value fans, and personalize the gameday experience at scale.

Intelligence without disruption. Because Ordr sits on top of the Club’s existing payment systems, the Lions gain enterprise-grade analytics and fan intelligence without replacing hardware, retraining staff, or interrupting a single gameday.

"We’re proud to have Ordr come on as our preferred payment platform of the BC Lions. To be able to bring on a great business that brings a whole host of innovative new technologies to the space, makes us proud to be partners. We look forward to continuing to build our great new partnership," said Duane Vienneau, President, BC Lions.

The BC Lions join a growing roster of Ordr partners across sports and hospitality, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Resorts World Las Vegas. The partnership arrives as Ordr continues the rollout of its intelligence suite, expanding from payment processing into real-time venue analytics and consumer intelligence purpose-built for the live experience economy.

About Ordr

Ordr is the leading payments intelligence platform built for live experiences across sports, entertainment, and hospitality. Purpose-built for simplicity, Ordr automatically unifies every layer of the transaction, from POS and processing to consumer protection and guest intelligence, into one unified system. The result is a frictionless experience for customers and AI-driven insights for the merchant, all in one place. Trusted by leading franchises including the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, Ordr processes tens of millions of monthly transactions, empowering organizations to scale securely, reduce risk, and optimize revenue in real time. For more information, please visit ordr.io or find us on LinkedIn.

About the BC Lions

The BC Lions are a proud member of the Canadian Football League, competing since 1954 and representing communities across British Columbia. Six-time Grey Cup champions, the Lions play their home games at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place in downtown Vancouver, delivering a world-class gameday experience for fans of all ages. For more information, please visit bclions.com.