Harvest ETFs Announces Risk Rating Changes for Certain Harvest High Income Shares ETFs

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) today announced updated risk ratings of the below exchange traded funds (the “Harvest ETFs”), effective August 12, 2026:

Harvest ETF Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Harvest Amazon High Income Shares ETF AMZH Medium Medium to High Harvest Amazon High Income Shares ETF

(Class U Units) AMZH.U Medium Medium to High Harvest Microsoft High Income Shares ETF

(Class U Units) MSFH.U Medium Medium to High Harvest NVIDIA High Income Shares ETF NVDH Medium Medium to High Harvest NVIDIA High Income Shares ETF

(Class U Units) NVDH.U Medium Medium to High Expand

The investment risk level of each Harvest ETF is required to be determined in accordance with a standardized risk classification methodology that is based on the historical volatility of each Harvest ETF, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the Harvest ETF. As the Harvest ETFs do not have at least 10 years of performance history, Harvest calculates the investment risk level of each Harvest ETF using a reference index that reasonably approximates the standard deviation of the Harvest ETF for the remainder of the 10-year period. The risk rating of each Harvest ETF is reviewed annually and anytime it is no longer reasonable in the circumstances.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these Harvest ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $13 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, we believe that investors can build and preserve wealth through the long-term ownership of high-quality businesses. This fundamental philosophy is at the core of our investment approach across our range of ETFs. Our core offerings centre around covered call strategies, available in many variations: Equity, Enhanced, Premium Yield, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset, Specialty, Digital Assets and Single Stock ETFs.

________________________________

For Additional Information:

Website: www.harvestetfs.com

E-mail: info@harvestetfs.com

Toll free: 1-866-998-8298

________________________________

Subscribe to Our Monthly Newsletter:

https://harvestportfolios.com/subscribe/

________________________________

Follow Us on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harvest-portfolios-group

X: https://x.com/harvestetfs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarvestETFs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HarvestETFs

________________________________

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.