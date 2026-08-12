Refinery29 and eos Partner to Launch NOSE DIVE, an Original Fragrance Podcast Hosted by Asia Grant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Refinery29 today announced their partnership with eos products, the iconic Gen Z beauty and personal care brand, on NOSE DIVE, the media brand's first original podcast that explores fragrance through the lens of pop culture. The series debuts August 17, 2026 with a 5-episode season arc, marking the first collaboration between a media company and a beauty brand to launch a fragrance-focused podcast. As co-producer, eos partnered closely with Refinery29 throughout development, helping shape the editorial vision, thematic storytelling and fragrance expertise behind the inaugural season.

As fragrance continues to emerge as one of beauty's fastest-growing and most culturally relevant categories, NOSE DIVE expands the conversation beyond notes and bottles to explore the stories, personas, and history behind the scents we wear. Through intimate conversations with celebrities and creators, such as Y2K icon and singer JoJo Levesque, tastemaker Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and fragrance expert Arabelle Sicardi, the podcast examines how fragrance shapes identity, memory, confidence, creativity and personal style.

"Fragrance is one of the most intimate forms of storytelling, and a single scent can transport us to a memory, reflect who we are in a particular moment, or become part of how we want to be remembered,” said Brooke DeVard, Chief Content Officer at Refinery29 and Host of the award-winning Naked Beauty podcast. “At Refinery29, we're always interested in the conversations happening beneath the surface of beauty, and NOSE DIVE creates space for those stories to unfold. We're proud to launch this new editorial franchise with eos, inviting listeners to experience fragrance through the people and moments that give it meaning."

Over the last several years, eos has redefined the role fragrance plays in everyday body care, building one of the industry's fastest-growing fragrance-led body care businesses and becoming the category's #1 driver of growth*, while helping normalize scent layering, fragrance wardrobes and body rituals for a new generation of consumers. NOSE DIVE extends that commitment beyond product, creating a platform dedicated to the conversations shaping fragrance culture itself.

"For our community, scent is an integral part of their lives – it's a daily ritual and a form of self-expression," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos Products. "Co-producing NOSE DIVE with Refinery29 and collaborating with eos bestie Asia Grant is yet another way we’re investing in culture-first storytelling — inviting our community deeper into the world of fragrance in a way that's fun, accessible, and personal.”

Hosting the inaugural season is Asia Grant, a long-time eos creator partner and co-founder of the luxury fragrance and wellness brand Redoux. Grant has emerged as one of beauty's most respected voices in fragrance, earning recognition through the inaugural Glossier Grant and retail partnerships with Nordstrom and Goop. She also hosts the acclaimed podcast It's Called Taste, where she interviews today's leading tastemakers about creativity, entrepreneurship and culture.

Known for her warmth, curiosity and deep expertise in fragrance, Grant brings a distinctive perspective to NOSE DIVE, guiding conversations that uncover the personal memories, rituals and identities connected to scent. Her authentic voice and highly engaged Gen Z audience make her uniquely positioned to lead Refinery29's newest editorial franchise.

As Refinery29's first fragrance-focused podcast, NOSE DIVE represents the next evolution of the brand's beauty storytelling, extending its editorial voice into premium audio and video content, while creating original intellectual property designed to grow alongside its audience. The podcast is slated to continue beyond Season 1, inviting deeper exploration of fragrance through the lens of culture, creativity and identity.

The first episode of NOSE DIVE premieres August 17, 2026 and will be available on Refinery29’s YouTube, as well as all major podcast platforms.

About Refinery29

For 20 years, Refinery29 has changed the way content speaks to and represents women and underrepresented communities. As a global platform that celebrates and challenges the world, R29, inclusive of namesake Refinery29, Unbothered and Somos brands, truly reflect audiences today, while identifying the shifts of tomorrow. Across its global team of journalists and creators, insight chasers and trend forecasters, Refinery29 engages, telling stories across the platforms where their audiences gather most. Refinery29.com @Refinery29

About eos

Founded in New York in 2009, eos, aka Evolution of Smooth, is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

*Source: NielsenIQ xAOC