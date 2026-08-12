PFU America, Inc. and Kronozio Introduce Document Scanner-Powered Bundle to Turn Trading Card Collections into Cash

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFU America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions, today announced a new partnership with Kronozio, a trading card inventory management software company, to launch the “Trading Cards2Cash Professional” bundle. This new bundle combines Kronozio’s trading card inventory management and selling software with the award-winning RICOH fi-8170 high-performance document scanner, and is designed to help trading card sellers streamline their workflow, enabling sellers to scan high volumes of cards, automatically capture card details, and generate online listings faster.

“We’re honored that Kronozio has selected the RICOH fi 8170 scanner as part of their game-changing trading card solution,” said Satoshi Kubo, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. Share

The global trading card market has surged in recent years, fueled by online marketplaces and growing collector demand. The “Trading Cards2Cash Professional” bundle was designed to meet this demand and features:

RICOH fi-8170 Document Scanner: The compact, high-performance document scanner comes with an auto-feeder that can process 2,500 cards per hour (front and back) with best-in-class image quality to show buyers the condition of the cards.

The compact, high-performance document scanner comes with an auto-feeder that can process 2,500 cards per hour (front and back) with best-in-class image quality to show buyers the condition of the cards. Risers and Catch Bin Manufactured by Laskis Innovations: Risers elevate the scanner by two inches, maximizing the number of cards that can be processed at one time. The Catch Bin comes with foam strips and protects the cards into a neat pile of ~140 loose cards or ~27 cards in 3” x 4” top loaders.

Risers elevate the scanner by two inches, maximizing the number of cards that can be processed at one time. The Catch Bin comes with foam strips and protects the cards into a neat pile of ~140 loose cards or ~27 cards in 3” x 4” top loaders. Kronozio Software License Key: A 12-month license for one user, with capacity for 3,200 AI card documentation jobs per month, as well as the ability to manage 2,500 online listings at a time.

A 12-month license for one user, with capacity for 3,200 AI card documentation jobs per month, as well as the ability to manage 2,500 online listings at a time. 25 Ultra Pro Top Loaders: Pack like a professional with 25 hard plastic rigid card sleeves with super clear PVC. The 3” x 4” is designed to safely ship standard size cards (2-1/2” x 3-1/2”) up to 35 points in thickness.

Pack like a professional with 25 hard plastic rigid card sleeves with super clear PVC. The 3” x 4” is designed to safely ship standard size cards (2-1/2” x 3-1/2”) up to 35 points in thickness. 100 Ultra Pro Penny Sleeves: Protect trading and gaming cards during sorting and handling. These sleeves are designed to hold 2-1/2” x 3-1/2” (63.5mm x 88.9mm) standard size cards up to 35 points in thickness. They are made with clear non-PVC, acid-free, and archival-safe polypropylene film.

Protect trading and gaming cards during sorting and handling. These sleeves are designed to hold 2-1/2” x 3-1/2” (63.5mm x 88.9mm) standard size cards up to 35 points in thickness. They are made with clear non-PVC, acid-free, and archival-safe polypropylene film. 10 Bubble Envelopes: 10 4” x 8” mailer self-seal bubble paper envelopes, inner size 4” x 7”—ideal to ship cards in top loaders.

“Our goal is to make it dramatically easier for collectors and resellers to manage and sell their collections,” said Jonathan Bernier, Co-Founder, Kronozio. “By pairing our software with PFU America, Inc.’s industry-leading document scanner technology, sellers can move from physical cards to online listings in minutes.”

“At PFU America, Inc., we are always looking for ways to expand how scanning technology can support new workflows and industries,” said Satoshi Kubo, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “We’re honored that Kronozio has selected the RICOH fi 8170 scanner as part of their game-changing trading card solution. Combining Kronozio’s specialized software with Ricoh’s proven image capture technology creates a powerful experience for collectors and professional sellers looking to digitize inventory at scale.”

The “Trading Cards2Cash Professional” bundle is available now at Walmart, eBay, and Amazon, as well as through hobby store resellers. For more information on the bundle, PFU America, Inc. and the RICOH fi-8170 document scanner, visit https://www.pfu-us.ricoh.com/partners/partner-listing/technology-partners/kronozio and https://www.pfu-us.ricoh.com/scanners/fi/fi-8170. For more information on Kronozio and its leading trading card inventory management software, visit https://home.kronozio.com/.

About Kronozio

Kronozio provides software solutions designed to help trading card collectors, dealers, and resellers catalogue, manage, and sell trading cards more efficiently through automated scanning, data capture, and marketplace integration. For more information, please visit https://home.kronozio.com/.

About PFU

PFU Limited was founded in Japan in 1960. Based on the skills acquired through computer development, we develop and supply document imaging related products and services, such as image scanners. We also provide support services for building and operating IT infrastructures that contribute to the safety and security of our customers. We at PFU will continue to evolve our edge devices to contribute to our customers’ business process reforms and Digital Transformation, provide the services that support them, and contribute to the development of a sustainable world. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/

PFU America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers’ value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organizations to work smarter through advanced technologies—including AI— together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD). For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfillment through Work—and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

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