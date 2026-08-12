Pittsburg State University Partners with Sodexo to Enhance Campus Dining Ahead of Fall Semester

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the 2026–27 academic year approaches, Sodexo and Pittsburg State University are launching a new partnership designed to elevate the campus dining experience with innovative concepts, expanded choices and solutions tailored to the needs of the campus community. Pitt State selected Sodexo for its collaborative approach, deep expertise in higher education dining and commitment to creating engaging food experiences that bring students, employees and visitors together.

Beginning in August, Sodexo will introduce several new dining options to campus, including a sub shop, a customizable Tex-Mex concept and grill station, alongside popular brands such as Pizza Hut Express, Starbucks and Einstein Bros Bagels. Also, Sodexo will bring its award-winning, allergen-safe Simple Servings dining concept to Pitt State, providing students with chef-crafted hot meals prepared without eight of the most common allergies.

"Our partnership with Pitt State is centered on enhancing an already vibrant campus experience through dining options that reflect the needs and preferences of today’s students—fresh, customizable meals with a variety of choice," said Charles Lear, District Manager for Sodexo. "Through expanded menu options, recognizable brands and signature Sodexo concepts, we're elevating the dining experience while using food as a catalyst for connection, community and belonging. We’re proud to partner with Pitt State and look forward to creating innovative dining experiences that reflect the university’s spirit, values and commitment to student success.”

In addition to introducing new dining concepts and expanded menu offerings, Sodexo will work closely with university leadership to bring industry expertise, culinary innovation and a hospitality-focused approach to the evolving needs of the campus community. Together, these efforts will advance the university’s long-term vision for a dining program that delivers exceptional experiences and continues to exceed the expectations of students, employees and visitors.

"Our dining partnership is a critical part of the campus experience, supporting the daily lives of our students, employees and visitors,” said Pittsburg State University president, Thomas W. Newsom. "Sodexo brings a deep understanding of our university and our commitment to quality, and I've worked with Sodexo for many years. Together, we will continue to enhance dining services, expand catering opportunities and create memorable campus experiences that reflect the pride we have in Pittsburg State University and our community.”

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.