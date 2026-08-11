YMCA of Greater Toronto and RBC Foundation announce new program to support career growth and advancement for early childhood educators

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The YMCA of Greater Toronto, in collaboration with RBC Foundation, today announced the launch of YMCA Ignite’s Early Childhood Educators Training Initiative. Made possible by a contribution of over $1 million from RBC Foundation, the new program provides aspiring child care educators across Canada with access to training, resources and professional development opportunities.

Supporting Educators to Meet the Growing Child Care Gap

Canada's early childhood education sector is facing a growing workforce crisis at a time when families need it most. As Canada's population surpasses 40 million, the demand for accessible, affordable child care continues to rise. Supporting and retaining skilled educators is essential. At its core, early childhood education is built on human connection, and helping ensure more Canadians have access to quality care starts with supporting the people who provide it.

Building Skills and Advancing Careers with YMCA Ignite

Through YMCA Ignite’s Early Childhood Educators Training Initiative, the YMCA of Greater Toronto is offering access to flexible online training, professional learning resources and an accelerated pathway to child care accreditation, aiming to help early childhood educators develop their skills and build meaningful careers.

“Strengthening child care in Canada starts with investing in the people that make it possible,” said Lesley Davidson, President & CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto. “This initiative is about making it easier for early childhood educators to access the flexible, high-quality training they need, at any stage in their careers. By opening up new pathways for learning, our charity is helping ensure educators feel supported, valued and confident in the future in child care, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.”

“Access to quality child care is fundamental to Canada's economic prosperity,” said Andrea Barrack, SVP, Sustainability and Impact, RBC. “It keeps parents in the workforce and gives children the foundation they need to succeed. This collaboration with the YMCA of Greater Toronto is supporting that future, helping train and retain the educators our economy depends on."

Learning Opportunities Available Through the Initiative

Starting this month, YMCA Ignite’s Early Childhood Educators Training Initiative will roll out a series of learning opportunities through 2027. Educators can access self-directed virtual courses, peer Learning Lounges and a People Leaders Series designed for those stepping into supervisory roles in child care. In 2027, the initiative expands further with a Fast-Track Accreditation Pilot offering an accelerated pathway to Registered Early Childhood Educator certification, as well as a youth-focused program that introduces the next generation to careers in early learning through mentorship, job shadowing and hands-on site experiences.

This initiative is part of the YMCA Ignite online platform, which provides free or low-cost virtual learning across Canada. YMCA Ignite was developed and launched with support in part from RBC Foundation.

If you are interested in participating in one of YMCA Ignite’s Early Childhood Educators Training Initiative modules, please visit ignite.ymcagta.org/ece-training.

About the YMCA of Greater Toronto

The YMCA of Greater Toronto is a charity that ignites the potential in people, helping them grow, lead and give back to their communities. For more than 170 years, the YMCA of Greater Toronto has provided opportunities for people to reach their potential through a variety of programs and services including health and fitness, licensed child care, camps, employment and immigrant services, education and training, and services for youth, families and seniors. Promoting equity and boosting well-being across about 500 locations in the Greater Toronto Area, the Y is a leading charity that helps everyone shine. YMCA Ignite is the charity’s online platform and is available across Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Foundation

RBC Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity and Private Foundation. Solely funded by RBC and its subsidiaries, RBC Foundation provides donations exclusively from RBC and its subsidiaries' annual earnings, not from third-party or client donations.