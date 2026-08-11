APL FCU selects Spiral to empower personalized savings and community giving through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with APL FCU, a leading Maryland-based credit union renowned for its community support and charitable giving. This partnership will enable APL FCU to drive primary relationships and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, members can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

"With Spiral, members can automatically grow their savings and support the causes they care about through everyday banking, making saving and giving a natural part of their daily lives." Share

By embedding Spiral's Roundup Center seamlessly directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, APL FCU's members can automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and local nonprofits. In addition, the new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts, create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"Helping our members achieve financial success has always gone hand in hand with supporting our local communities," said Kevin Marvel, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at APL FCU. "With Spiral, members can automatically grow their savings and support the causes they care about through everyday banking, making saving and giving a natural part of their daily lives."

Beyond enhancing the member experience, the partnership also strengthens APL FCU's role as a community leader, driving awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to local nonprofits, expanding its offering for charitable organizations, and attracting more nonprofit partners to create positive change through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"Credit unions have a unique opportunity to drive deposits and primary relationships by helping people make financial progress every day," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "APL FCU is showing how digital banking can help members save more, give back to the causes they care about, and strengthen the communities they serve."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits, strengthen primacy, and increase retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions with over $200 billion in assets, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities through automatic savings and community impact experiences embedded directly into digital banking. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, reach their financial goals, and support causes they care about through everyday banking. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral helps financial institutions drive local impact while empowering millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About APL FCU

Founded in 1954 by employees of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, APL Federal Credit Union has grown into Howard County's Community Credit Union, serving approximately 31,000 members with more than $700 million in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, APL FCU's mission is to improve lives and make a positive impact in the community, offering members competitive rates, low fees, and free digital banking services. APL FCU has been voted "Best of Howard" for its banking services and is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, or regularly conducts business in Howard County, Maryland. For more information, visit aplfcu.org.