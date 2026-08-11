New Air Club Announces Preferred Private Travel Benefit in Partnership With the National Football League Alumni Association

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Air Club, the all-inclusive private travel partner built for professional athletes, founders, and executive teams, today announced a preferred private travel benefit in partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association. The partnership brings a unified, white-glove private aviation and travel experience to association members, players, and vendors — extending the association's longstanding mission of caring for its own into every mile they travel.

Our members have given everything to this game, and they deserve to be treated accordingly in every aspect of their lives, including how they travel. New Air Club brings a level of professionalism, discretion, and care that reflects our values. Share

New Air Club provides end-to-end travel coordination — private charter, ground transportation, in-flight catering, and discreet security — through a single point of contact. As a preferred private travel benefit, New Air Club complements the association's existing travel relationships by addressing the private aviation and all-inclusive travel needs of members at the highest level of service.

A dedicated member portal, giving association members direct access to New Air Club's full suite of travel services and exclusive member pricing, will be live in the coming weeks.

"The National Football League Alumni Association has spent decades taking care of the men who built this game — the same commitment to service that defines the military," said Jeremy Epperson, Founder and CEO of New Air Club. "New Air Club was built on that same standard. We are honored to work in partnership with the association and proud to ensure that every member, player, and vendor travels the way they deserve."

Brad Edwards, CEO of the National Football League Alumni Association: "Our members have given everything to this game, and they deserve to be treated accordingly in every aspect of their lives, including how they travel. New Air Club brings a level of professionalism, discretion, and care that reflects the values of this association. We are proud to welcome them as our preferred private travel partner."

New Air Club's all-inclusive model covers the full travel journey — from departure to arrival — with a dedicated concierge, vetted aircraft sourcing, ground logistics, and integrated security through its partnership with Graphene Wolf, a veteran-founded security firm with operational experience across more than 50 countries.

About New Air Club

New Air Club is the all-inclusive private travel partner for professional athletes, founders, and executive teams.