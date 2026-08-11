Kelly Office Solutions Books Six-Figure First-Year New Business with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Kelly Office Solutions, an office-technology and IT-services company celebrating 75 years in business, closed six figures in new business and created a pipeline worth more than half a million dollars in its first year using ZoomInfo, according to the company.

For 75 years, Kelly Office Solutions has sold copiers, printers, and IT services on the strength of close customer relationships and service. To find new customers, its reps still knocked on doors, striking up conversations with the businesses that happened to sit near existing accounts. It was a proven habit. It was also account-adjacent by design, which tied growth to geography.

When a new head of sales joined to lead the company's growth strategy, the ceiling was clear. Knocking on nearby doors is one way to prospect, not a way to target. Reps were spending hours, and real travel, driving and flying to meet prospects who often were not qualified to buy. The company wanted to keep serving its existing base and add a way to prospect with a purpose, reaching the right new accounts faster.

Kelly started small, deploying licenses at a single office to prove the approach worked. It did. Research time dropped, so reps got straight to the accounts they were after instead of hunting for contact details. Today the company runs prospecting on two levers. Buying signals show which companies in its ideal customer profile are actively researching office technology. Precise firmographic targeting keeps the list to real buyers in what the team calls its sweet spot. The team turned that into a weekly ritual it calls "Intent Day," a standing session where reps review the signals and reach out to the accounts showing the most interest.

The results came quickly. In its first year using ZoomInfo, Kelly closed six figures in new business sourced through the platform and created a pipeline worth more than half a million dollars, according to the company. Reps reach decision-makers sooner. The company reports it is closing new business at a high rate, while spending less time and fewer miles on prospects who were never going to buy.

Kelly Office Solutions plans to keep prospecting with a purpose alongside ZoomInfo. The change did not replace the relationships that carried the company for three-quarters of a century. It gave a proven sales team a way to aim. According to the company, the tool has become something its sales professionals would now pay for on their own.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.